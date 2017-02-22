Digicel Cutting Headcount By 25%

22 Feb 2017 | 06.18 pm

Caribbean and Pacific mobile network operator Digicel plans to reduce its headcount by a quarter over the next 18 months in what the company is calling a global transformation programme.

The company said the core element of the Digicel 2030 transformation will be a complete re-design of its organisational structure, resulting in four regional hubs (two for the Caribbean and Central America regions and two for the Pacific region) housing back office centralised functions and delivering shared services.

“This will allow staff in Digicel’s 31 markets to focus on sales and enhanced service delivery and ensure that resources and investment are prioritised to drive competition and innovation,” the company stated.

“This will result in an approximate 25% reduction of the global workforce over the next 18 months, with the first step in the process being the offer of an Enhanced Voluntary Separation Programme opening on 1st March 2017.”

Digicel Group CEO Colm Delves said: “We are building Digicel for 2030 and beyond. Our transformation programme sees us taking the bull by the horns and daring to be different by challenging the status quo and by innovation-led growth. That’s what we are known for and that’s what we will continue to be known for into the future.

“Over the years, we have built a great company with a proud legacy of democratising communications and making an impactful contribution to countries and people across the globe. That’s something we all take great pride in. Now we’re on a mission to build Digicel for the future with our sights set on delivering a superior superfast network experience and putting our customers in control.”

The company also announced that it has signed a global partnership agreement with Chinese company ZTE Corporation for a multi-year network upgrade programme.

The agreement was signed on February 9 in Shenzhen by Digicel chairman Denis O’Brien and Zhao Xianming, Chairman and CEO of ZTE.