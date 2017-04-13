Diaceutics Hiring 30 After Strong Growth

13 Apr 2017 | 10.36 am

Diaceutics, an Irish data insights and solutions company working in the medtech sector, is to create 30 new jobs by the end of 2018.

The Dundalk-based company said that the staff expansion will facilitate further international growth for Diaceutics and allow it to expand its presence in key markets such as the US, Europe, Asia and South America.

Diaceutics works with pharma companies to help commercialise precision medicine by providing better access to diagnostic data. The new jobs, for Diaceutics HQ in Ireland and offices in the US, Asia and South America, will bring the firm’s headcount to 100.

The company said that it recorded growth of 60% last year. The most recent account filings for Diaceutics Ireland Ltd, which was founded in 2010, date to 2015, when it booked a profit of €677,000, closing the year out with net worth of €1.4m.

Peter Keeling, CEO of Diaceutics, said: “Testing is now at the heart of pharmaceutical companies’ ability to identify the right patients for their new therapies. We are uniquely positioned to provide the global testing perspective that allows this identification and treatment of patients who will benefit from specific and often life-saving drugs.”

He added: “Diaceutics has been growing by an average of 60% per annum for the past three years and we expect that growth trajectory to continue as our addressable market is doubling.”

Photo: Philip White (left), CFO, and Peter Keeling, CEO, Diaceutics