Design Makeovers At Sunday Newspapers

07 Apr 2017 | 02.00 pm

Hot on the heels of a fresh look for the Sunday Times, the Sunday Independent will unveil a redesign of its Life magazine this Sunday, April 9.

Independent News and Media said the glossy magazine will have a new layout and enhanced content in fashion, beauty, health and food, and will showcase new writers such as comic Tommy Tiernan.

Last week the Irish edition of the Sunday Times introduced a new design with fresh typeface and layout which, a statement said, aims to underline the newspaper’s purpose to “provide readers with quality journalism, information and ideas that prepare them for the week ahead, whether in their professional or personal lives”.

The creative brief was to rethink “a trusted newspaper in an era when the role of Sundays has shifted from catching up to planning ahead”. The intention is to provide readers with a streamlined design, with easier navigation between the sections and a higher story count on each page.

INM commercial director Geoff Lyons said of the Life redesign (pictured): “The lives of our readers are changing, and we need to change with them. The redesign is all about ensuring readers enjoy an indulgent yet informative experience when settling down to read the glossy magazine.”

ABC figures show that Life reaches over half a million readers, with a 42% male (225,000) / 58% female (316,000) readership split. The readership breaks down as 290,000 ABC1 readers, 104,000 AB readers and 344,000 main shoppers weekly. It reaches 271,000 urbanites and 270,000 rural dwellers.

For the Sunday Times, circulation figures for July to December 2016 showed average sales at 77,395 copies.