Deloitte’s ‘Best Managed’ Awards Seeks Entries

31 Jul 2017 | 09.25 am

Deloitte has launched the application stage for its annual Best Managed Companies Awards, a competition that celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. Bank of Ireland has also been announced as the competition’s new sponsor.

The awards programme showcases the success of indigenous companies and acknowledges the contribution that they make to the Irish economy. The network of Best Managed Companies developed over the last decade now stands at 127, and nine companies are marking a decade within the programme this year. The firms represent excellence in management abilities and practices across the key functions of their business.

The Best Managed Companies judging panel considers companies from various perspectives, using a range of criteria, including strategy, capability, commitment, financials and management performance and practices. They also evaluate companies and their performance in relation to their peers, and the industries that they are operating in, to determine management success.

The judging panel includes:

• Frank Ryan, chairman of the panel

• Brendan Jennings, managing partner, Deloitte

• Tom Hayes, CEO corporate banking, Bank of Ireland

• Siobhan McAleer, head of strategic partnerships, Irish Management Institute (IMI)

• Ian Kehoe, editor, Sunday Business Post

Companies that progress through the awards process will receive customised feedback and coaching from Deloitte and Bank of Ireland. Winners also receive national and peer recognition, the opportunity to network at the gala awards ceremony and attend a symposium organised by the IMI.

The closing date for entries is 6 August 2017. Companies that are successful at the end of this process will be announced in March 2018. There are four categories of award winners.

Commenting, Brendan Jennings in Deloitte said: “For ten years, we have met and worked alongside some of the finest Irish companies. Some of these were established from opportunities spotted during the downturn, others were faced with the task of surviving during a torrid few years for the Irish and global economies. In spite of the challenges, they have grown and developed and each year they have added to the strength of our Best Managed network.”

Photo: Anya Cummins, Deloitte; Nigel Owens (keynote speaker); and Michael Torpey, Bank of Ireland