Deloitte Invites Entries For Fast 50

25 Aug 2017 | 04.22 pm

Entries have opened for the 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, ranking and recognising the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland, based on the last four years of revenue growth.

Since 1999, the Fast 50 awards have ranked Ireland’s fastest growing technology companies. New for 2017 is an award for the financial technology sector, sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank, and a new category of award for life sciences, with Medtronic as sponsor.

Fintech award applicants will be evaluated for three years rater than four, given that it’s such a young sector, and the winner will receive an expenses-paid trade and networking visit to Silicon Valley, California, hosted by Silicon Valley Bank.

The bank’s EMEA president Phil Cox said: “Ireland is home to such an exciting mix of innovative businesses, many of whom we are pleased to lend to. Fintech is a particular strength in Ireland, which is why we have chosen to sponsor this award. Last year, we announced a further $100m lending commitment for Ireland so this sponsorship will help us identify new businesses to work with.”

Deloitte Fast 50 lead Joan O’Connor commented: “The Technology Fast 50 awards celebrate innovation, entrepreneurship and intellectual property in the technology sector in Ireland for almost 20 years and are widely respected as a badge of honour and verifiable public facing recognition of a company’s success.

“These awards offer a glimpse into the future of the technology market for venture capitalists and multinational companies, and also provide an excellent opportunity for businesses to highlight their achievements and their future ambitions and aspirations in the global marketplace. In a hugely competitive technology market, recognition on the Deloitte Fast 50 index gives companies a distinct advantage in attracting key talent.”

The closing date for entries is Friday 15 September and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 3 November. Only online applications are accepted at Deloitte’s special website for the contest.

Photo (l-r): Clive Lennox, Silicon Valley Bank; Joan O’Connor, Deloitte Ireland; Anne Sheehan, Vodafone Ireland; Tommy Kelly, eShopWorld; and Joe Kilgannon, Intel Ireland. (Pic: Jason Clarke)