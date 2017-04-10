Deloitte Digs Into Millennial Attitudes

10 Apr 2017 | 11.21 am

Millennials — people born after 1982 — in developed countries feel pessimistic, while optimism reigns in emerging markets, according to a survey of the demographic by Deloitte, and there are distinct differences on what issues concern each group.

Last year many millennials seemed to be planning near-term exits from their employers. But after 12 months of political and social upheaval those ambitions have been tempered, according to Deloitte Global’s sixth annual Millennial Survey. Young professionals now indicate they’re less likely to leave the security of their jobs, are more concerned about uncertainty arising from conflict and, especially in developed countries, not optimistic about their future prospects nor the directions in which their countries are going.

The survey consisted of 80,000 people in 30 countries, all with third-level qualifications, working full-time and mostly in large private companies. Where previous Deloitte’s millennial surveys focused on economic confidence, on this occasion the company gathered millennials’ views on a broader range of issues, due to significant events across the world, from conflict and displaced populations in the Middle East to the UK’s Brexit vote and the US presidential election.

With regard to economic confidence, barely one third of those in developed economies expect conditions to improve. By contrast, those in emerging markets are significantly more positive than in 2016 and, in fact, confidence levels are the highest recorded.

Deloitte says its key finding are:

In the current environment, millennials appear more loyal to employers than a year ago. In a period of great uncertainty, stability is appealing and they would be inclined to turn down offers for freelance work or as consultants.

Business is viewed positively and to be behaving in an increasingly responsible manner; but millennials believe it is not fully realising its potential to alleviate society’s biggest challenges.

Businesses frequently provide opportunities for millennials to engage with ‘good causes’, helping young professionals to feel empowered while reinforcing positive associations between businesses’ activities and social impact.

Built upon a solid, two-way exchange of trust, flexible working continues to encourage loyalty and make a significant contribution to business performance.

Automation is rapidly becoming a feature of working environments. For some, it encourages creative thinking and provides opportunities to develop new skills. For others, automation poses a threat to jobs and is creating sterile workplaces.

Meaningful Influence

Many millennials feel unable to exert any meaningful influence on some of society’s biggest challenges, but in the workforce, they can feel a greater sense of control — an active participant rather than a bystander. Deloitte says that businesses with a genuine sense of purpose tend to demonstrate stronger long-term growth, and employees can usefully tap into this.

Where workplace opportunities are offered, millennials are significantly more likely to say they can influence social equality, the environment, the behaviour of big businesses, and even the overall directions of their countries. Regardless of whether millennials as individuals can make a tangible difference on such large issue, the key point is that employers can provide a sense of empowerment and create a far more positive mindset, says the report.

Millennials do not favour the right-wing populism represented by the result of the US presidential election, the UK’s Brexit vote, and Italy’s recent referendum. The ways in which these surveyed millennials like to see issues presented is similar when evaluating both politicians and business leaders. They are comfortable with plain, straight-talking language from either group.

They are similarly accepting of people providing opinions with passion and, by and large, those seeking to appeal to anyone who might feel ‘left out’ or isolated. However, there is a general rejection of leaders who take controversial or divisive positions or aim for radical transformation (rather than gradual change).

Deloitte says that while this factor varies by geography, the US is the only country in which a slim majority of millennials favour taking controversial positions. Millennials appreciate straight-talking language and passion, something which echoes last year’s survey which suggested that organisations taking an inclusive approach, rather than an authoritarian/rules-based approach, are less likely to lose people.

The survey also indicated that employee satisfaction was high in 76% of organisations taking a liberal/relaxed approach to management; only in 49% of the more controlling, rules-based organisations were satisfaction levels considered to be high. There are other findings in the current survey to suggest that millennials appreciate working in a collaborative and consensual environment rather than one that directly links accountability and responsibility to seniority (or pay).

