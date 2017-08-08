Deloitte Appoints Four New Partners

08 Aug 2017 | 11.39 am

Deloitte has added four new partners to its leadership team of 78, bringing to 12 the number of new partners appointed by Deloitte Ireland in the last year. arc Rogers and Ronan Murray are new Corporate Finance Partners, Ita Langton a Consulting Partner and David Shanahan is a new Tax Partner.

Managing partner Brendan Jennings commented: “Our growth as a firm in Ireland mirrors our position as the global leader in professional services, and we continuously look ahead to ensure we are strongly positioned to deliver the critical insight and expertise that Deloitte Ireland clients need.”

• Ita Langton has experience leading the implementation of technology rich change programmes in the public sector both locally and in the US. She has worked with national and local government in Ireland and has advised a broad range of public sector organisations in change and transformation. Langton holds a Masters in eCommerce from DCU and BEng. in electronic engineering from UCD.

• Marc Rogers is primarily focused on Transactions Services, providing buy side and sell side due diligence services and assisting clients with capital markets processes (IPOs, Capital Raisings and Debt Listings). He has over 18 years’ experience specialising in due diligence and business reviews assignments in respect of corporate acquisitions, disposals and restructurings. He also has extensive experience in capital market transactions having acted as the lead on an extensive number of reporting accounting assignments including equity/debt raisings, acquisitions/disposals and IPOs. Rogers holds a Masters in Accounting from the UCD Michael Smurfit Business Graduate School, a B.Comm from UCD, and is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

• David Shanahan has been at Deloitte for 15 years. He works with clients across a range of industries with a focus on advising indigenous businesses and multinationals. He spent two years leading Deloitte’s Irish tax desk in New York and advises clients on all aspects of tax including expanding operations overseas, group reorganisations, financing and intellectual property transactions. He has also worked with a wide range of clients on structuring M&A deals including due diligence, and post-acquisition restructuring and integration. Shanahan is a member of the Irish Taxation Institute and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ireland.

• Ronan Murray will lead Deloitte’s Munster Corporate Finance Team. Originally from Tralee, Murray has over 16 years of Big 4 professional services experience providing a wide range of Corporate Finance services including M&A, Debt/Capital Advisory, Transaction Support, Valuations and Restructuring. Murray is a chartered accountant and holds an Honours B.Comm and an MBA with Distinction from University College Cork.

Photo (l-r): David Shanahan, Marc Rogers, Brendan Jennings, Ita Langton and Ronan Murray. (Pic: Jason Clarke Photography)