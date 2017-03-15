Dell Tops For Working Conditions

15 Mar 2017 | 01.04 pm

Job site Indeed says that Dell is the best company to work for in Ireland, following an analysis of thousands of employee reviews posted on its global job site. The two are followed by Debenhams and charity Oxfam in second and third place.

Companies offering flexible work, perks and career progression dominate the list. In addition to Dell, tech employers Apple, Google and Intel feature prominently. These famously offer their employees competitive salaries, generous perks and good opportunities for career progression.

Major retailers Argos, Marks and Spencer, Next and Penneys also fall within the top 10, providing employees with flexible working arrangements and good opportunities for training.

Interestingly, only five of the top 25 are home-grown Irish companies, and four of the top 20, leaving multinationals largely holding the ‘moral high ground’ in human resources terms.

Senior marketing director Paul D’Arcy said: “While salary is a major factor in determining workplace satisfaction, it’s only one of a number of criteria on which employees judge their employer. Increasingly, we see that the modern workforce optimises for happiness. Offering part-time and flexible hours, or even remote working, helps staff to achieve a better work/life balance.

“Tech employers famously invest heavily in flexible work arrangements, often giving them the competitive edge in attracting highly sought after talent. Our data also spotlights a positive company environment and good management as key factors in making a company a great place to work.”

Dell’s recruitment boss Marie Moynihan said: “As a company, we’re very focused on ensuring we create a fun, open environment where our employees can be themselves, innovate, enjoy their job and grow their capabilities and career at Dell.

“We provide flexible working options for employees to allow them to find a better balance between work and personal commitments. It’s an exciting time to be working at Dell and we’ll certainly celebrate this recognition with our employees.”

Photo: Paul D’Arcy and Marie Moynihan. (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photograph)