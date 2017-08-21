DEGIRO: Broker Report

21 Aug 2017 | 12.16 pm

Sponsored Content

Paul Laverty (pictured), Head of Business Development Ireland with online broker DEGIRO, discusses major market stories this month

CRYPTOCURRENCY As cryptocurrencies are becoming more mainstream, investors are seeking ways to capitalise. The reigning standard of the industry to date, Bitcoin, is a decentralised virtual currency.

Many users have found trust in the currency as an alternative to traditional centralised currencies, which are prone to inflation. Bitcoin has a finite number of ‘coins’ available, which takes away inflationary pressures.

While Bitcoin investors are still awaiting a US-issued tracker fund to pass SEC scrutiny, there is some luck to be found overseas. Currently, the primary exchange-traded products that track Bitcoin as the underlying are a pair of Swedish ETNs, Bitcoin Tracker One (COINXBT) and Bitcoin Tracker Euro (COINXBE). Both the SEK and EUR funds have experienced more than a tenfold increase since their inception in May 2015.

Separately, cryptocurrency newcomer Ethereum has experienced a strong spring (with the price rising from $50 in March to $370 in June), followed by a sell-off this summer (just about $200 at the time of print). The SEC is currently reviewing an Ethereum ETF for approval. In the race to SEC approval, Ethereum may even have the edge over Bitcoin; it is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

VOLATILITY COMEBACK The VIX index, Wall Street’s favourite fear gauge, has been staying low despite growing economic uncertainty in almost all major markets. The index is a composite not of the underlying stock prices but the option prices of those stocks.

The VIX takes a weighted average of options prices on the S&P 500 to form a general measure of market risk. For risk-averse investors, buying an option can be seen as an insurance should your portfolio move against you.

For example, you may wish to buy a put option to protect yourself from a price fall. While you would then be out of the cost of the option contract (the premium) you protect yourself by entering into a contract to sell your position at a given price at a given time.

Investors can trade on VIX volatility exposure via the CBOE’s series of VIX options (which trade based on the VIX futures price) as well as a number of exchange-traded products that track the index.

About DEGIRO

Offering fees on average 95% lower than competitors, DEGIRO clients trade with the lowest share dealing costs in Ireland. Clients of DEGIRO have access to over 60 markets across the world, can trade 740 ETFs commission free, and now have free real-time price feeds to US stocks. Additionally, clients in Ireland now pay no commission fee to invest across investment funds.

Clients of DEGIRO have access to over 60 markets across the world, can trade 740 ETFs commission free, and now have free real-time price feeds to US stocks. Additionally, clients in Ireland now pay no commission fee to invest across investment funds.

Originally from The Netherlands, DEGIRO started as an institutional broker in 2008 and began offering services to retail clients in 2013.

DEGIRO is now one of the ten largest brokers in Europe and has won broker awards from the Financial Times and Investors Chronicle (UK), Beleggers Belangen (Netherlands), Investir (France), and Handelsblatt (Germany).