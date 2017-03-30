DEGIRO: Broker Report

30 Mar 2017 | 01.09 pm

Paul Laverty (pictured), Head of Business Development Ireland with online broker DEGIRO, discusses major market stories for the next month

SNAP IPO Snap Inc, the parent company of picture messaging app Snapchat, listed on the NYSE on March 2 and was immediately met with enthusiasm by investors. The stock soared 44% on its first day of listing to close at $24.48. It hit a high of $29.44 the following day, before returning to around $20.

The most talked about IPO of the year has been especially popular with millennials. On the website StockTwits, a Twitter-like platform for stock tips popular with 18- to 34-year-olds, Snap Inc was the most discussed stock in the days surrounding the listing. Other prospective tech IPOs in the upcoming years include Uber, Spotify, and Airbnb.

FED RATE HIKE The US Federal Reserve surprised no one by raising rates during their March meeting for the second time in the past half year. After a strong jobs report in February, and with unemployment down to 4.7%, the Federal Funds Rate target range now stands at 0.75%-1.00%.

US stocks responded positively to the news, signaling that the move is due to a robust economy and not down to a needlessly restrictive monetary policy. The Dow finished up 0.54% for the day, with the S&P 500 up 0.84%.

GERMAN AUTO 2017 looks like being an interesting year for industries highly reliant on exported goods. One such industry is the European, and particularly German, auto industry. Manufacturers such as BMW, Daimler and VW are heavily dependent on the health of the global economy.

With a relatively weak euro making auto sales cheaper outside of the EU, German cars have enjoyed a prime position in recent years. It is still unclear how Trump’s upcoming ‘America first’ policy will affect European auto manufacturers.

Taking advantage of the situation is China, which has overtaken the US as the largest trading partner of Europe’s largest economy. China is currently involved in trade negotiations with Germany over a fixed rate for electric cars. The country’s proposal that 8% of all cars should be electric in 2018 is facing difficulty due to capacity issues with German manufacturers.

