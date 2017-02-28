DEGIRO: Broker Report

28 Feb 2017 | 11.33 am

Paul Laverty (pictured), Head of Business Development Ireland with online broker DEGIRO, discusses major market stories for the next month

BREXODUS British banking businesses are looking towards other countries to maintain an EU foothold after Brexit. Barclays has already announced that it has opted for Dublin as its post-Brexit headquarters and Credit Suisse has also expressed an interest in moving back office jobs to Ireland.

Dublin will have to fight for post-Brexodus business though, as German financial regulators are looking to facilitate relocation to Frankfurt. Banks would be able to keep their current models for setting capital requirements for a two-year transition period. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS are said to be considering Frankfurt as their new EU hub.

DAWN OF AN AI ERA In what could be the start of a major shift into automated investing strategies in the hedge fund world, computer-driven strategies are for the first time competing for the title of the most successful hedge fund. In LCH Investment’s annual list of the top hedge fund managers of 2016, four of the top 20 best performing funds are managed by a systems-based or algorithmic trading approach.

Elsewhere, professional services firm Accenture expects thousands of banking jobs to be replaced by automated regulatory systems in a move toward ‘Robo Compliance’. Meanwhile, sell-side research reports are becoming an increasingly outdated tool in a world where investors have instant access to reams of information and online investment platforms.

TWITTER With 24 million Twitter followers, President Trump, the new US commander in chief, has an unparalleled outlet that can leave markets reeling in 140 characters or less. Retail as well as professional traders are now trying to Trump the market by reacting to the president’s company-specific tweets.

Recent attacks have included cost-shaming Boeing over Air Force One upkeep charges, and slamming department store chain Nordstrom for perceived slights against the first daughter. However, while Trump has called out GM and Toyota for investment into Mexico, he has also praised Ford and Fiat for keeping jobs in America.

Meanwhile, companies are also hitting back. Tech giants Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft have come out against the controversial ‘Muslim ban’, with the Uber CEO stepping down from his participation on Trump’s advisory council.

