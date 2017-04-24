Degiro Accounts Top 170,000

24 Apr 2017 | 07.54 am

Dutch online stockbroker Degiro reported another strong quarter of growth for Q1 2017, with revenue up 69% on the same period last year and 26,000 new accounts opened, two thirds of which were from outside the Netherlands.

Degiro was founded in 2008, focused on the professional market, and in 2013 started a market for private investors which grew quickly. The pan-European broker is active in 18 countries, processes over €40 billion of transactions annually at stock exchanges worldwide and serves over 170,000 investors.

Revenue in Q1 2017 amounted to €9.6m while the number of transactions grew by 64% to 3.6 million and the number of accounts rose 74% year-on-year to 172,000. The company attributed 9,000 new accounts in Holland to its recently introduced pension accounts.

Co-founder Gijs Nagel (pictured) said: “2017 has started well in several areas. In addition to the robust growth rates, we made significant steps in the user-friendliness and expansion of our services. For example, we have added a retirement account to our service package and launched a new app that is being rated very well. Over the last three months, the number of transactions running through our app has more than doubled.”

The company invests heavily in technology and is introducing a new service component for independent asset managers. “Technology enables us to offer a better service at a lower price than investors are used to,” said Nagel. “Degiro will continue to invest in technology to lead the way in innovation within the sector.”

The company is regulated by the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets and the Dutch National Bank.