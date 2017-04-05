Defined Benefit Support From LHW Financial Planning

05 Apr 2017 | 01.40 pm

Sponsored Content

For many clients who have legacy Deﬁned Beneﬁt pension beneﬁts, the option to transfer the value of these beneﬁts into their own name can be very attractive, writes Maurice McCann, Director, LHW Financial Planning

The world of Deﬁned Beneﬁt pension schemes is probably the least understood area of retirement funding in Ireland – or in any other country, for that matter.

Sometimes referred to as Final Salary schemes, the beneﬁt which these schemes promise to provide is typically based on your ﬁnal salary at retirement age and your service with that employer. However, it is important to realise that the key word in this sentence is ‘promise’.

While the beneﬁts from a Deﬁned Beneﬁt scheme were often referred to in the past as gold-plated, the continuous wave of scheme closures over the past 25 years or more has made scheme members realise that pension promises can and will be regularly broken. This will not change.

One of the most high-proﬁle Deﬁned Beneﬁt scheme closures in recent months saw member beneﬁts cut by up to 70% when earlier beneﬁt reductions were taken into account. These earlier reductions were intended to bring the scheme back into good ﬁnancial health, so its complete closure will have been very hard for members to stomach.

DB Scheme Unfairness

This example highlights the unfairness of Deﬁned Beneﬁt pension schemes. A pensioner who retired from the scheme ﬁve years ago may well have received their full pension, whereas an existing scheme member may have to make do with less than one-third of the pension they had been expecting.

LHW Financial Planning sees little prospect of any change in the trend to close down these schemes, although the fact that there are now far fewer Deﬁned Beneﬁt schemes in existence (circa 700 at the last count) will mean that the pace of closures will slow down.

The reasons why employers have been closing down Deﬁned Beneﬁt pension schemes have been well documented at this stage. The unpredictability of many of the key factors that inﬂuence the costs of these schemes has made them very unsuitable for businesses trying to operate in a competitive environment.

Minimum Funding Standard

A number of TDs have drafted legislation aimed at restricting the ability of a company to close down Deﬁned Beneﬁt schemes when the company itself is in a reasonably healthy ﬁnancial position. This proposed legislation would require companies to ensure that any scheme was fully funded on a Minimum Funding Standard (MFS) basis before it could be closed down.

This may on the face of it appear to be a good development for scheme members, but it should be remembered that the MFS basis is, as its name suggests, a minimum standard only. It is beyond the scope of this article to analyse the whole area of Deﬁned Beneﬁt scheme funding, as it is quite a technical area.

However, the value of beneﬁts calculated on an MFS basis is almost always well below the true value of these beneﬁts if they were to be purchased outside of the Deﬁned Beneﬁt scheme on the open market

Member Dilemmas

This background of schemes that have already closed, or are at risk of closure, has created a real dilemma for individuals who have beneﬁt entitlements within these schemes. For ex-employees who are no longer in contact with an employer, this can be a tricky path to navigate eﬀectively.

The key issues include:

Is the scheme still open to new members?

Is there still a reasonable number of current employees who are members of this scheme?

What is the solvency position of the scheme? (i.e. has it suﬃcient assets to meet all of its pension liabilities?)

If you request an updated beneﬁt statement, this will conﬁrm whether the scheme has suﬃcient assets to pay beneﬁt entitlements in full.

If you request an updated beneﬁt statement, this will conﬁrm whether the scheme has suﬃcient assets to pay beneﬁt entitlements in full. If not, have the trustees of the scheme submitted a formal proposal to the Pensions Authority setting out how they plan to bring the scheme back to solvency?

How ﬁnancially strong is the sponsoring employer company?

Are current senior employees also currently members of this Deﬁned Beneﬁt scheme? All things being equal, this can sometimes mean that the employer will be less likely to wind up the pension scheme.

Beneﬁts Review

If you have a Deﬁned Beneﬁt pension scheme entitlement from a previous employment, it is very important that you take the time to review your beneﬁts and the options available to you. Even if you have additional retirement beneﬁts from other sources, it is in your interest to make an informed choice as to how you wish these scheme beneﬁts to be managed between now and retirement.

They can remain part of the Deﬁned Beneﬁt scheme if you wish, but if this is the choice you make it is important that you understand the risks involved.

Alternatively, you have the option to transfer the value of your beneﬁts into a pension fund in your own name, where you have freedom to decide how this money will be invested. No two situations are identical and you really need to make an informed assessment of the situation.

For many clients who have legacy Deﬁned Beneﬁt pension beneﬁts, the option to transfer the value of these beneﬁts away from an old scheme into their own name can be very attractive, as it does remove some of the risks that are completely outside their control.

However, this decision should only be made with advice from an experienced pension adviser, as it is one of the more complex areas of pension planning.

Objective Advice

LHW Financial Planning helps clients with Deﬁned Beneﬁt pension scheme entitlements to assess the options available to them. Our advice is objective, unbiased and tailored to your personal needs and circumstances.

One key aspect of our service is the development of an appropriate investment strategy for those clients for whom a transfer value from the Deﬁned Beneﬁt scheme is the most appropriate option. In terms of the investment options available to you, the choice today is almost unlimited.

However, the best designed investment strategies will all have some common features. The level of risk and volatility within the strategy should be carefully based on your speciﬁc requirements and needs taking account of your personal and ﬁnancial circumstances.

To achieve this, the strategy should be very well diversiﬁed across both asset type and geographical market exposure.

Personalised Strategy

LHW Financial Planning oﬀers clients a broad choice of options, ranging from a bespoke and very personalised strategy designed and managed by Pramit Ghose and his experienced team in Merrion Capital, to simpler, oﬀ-the-shelf, risk-rated strategies from the other providers in the market.

+ Maurice McCann FIIPM, QFA, FLIA, is Director of LHW Financial Planning

CONTACT DETAILS

LHW Financial Planning Ltd

Tel: 01 217 0133

Email: maurice.mccann@lhw.ie

Web www.lhw.ie