Debut Results From Paddy Power Betfair

07 Mar 2017 | 11.50 am

The combined group of Paddy Power Betfair increased turnover by 18% to over £1.5 billion in 2016 (€1.74 billion), with operating profit up 44% to £330m (€382m) and earnings per share hitting 331 pence (383 cent). The headline figures exclude costs associated with the merger and good will amortisation.

Paddy Power acquired Betfair just over a year ago, and the preliminary results for the year are presented on a like-for-like basis, comparing years as if the two companies had already merged.

Ebitda rose 35% to £400m, according to the company filings. The group decided on a final dividend of 113p per share, yielding a total dividend per share of 165p for the year.

Chief executive Breon Corcoran said: “2016 was a transformational year for Paddy Power Betfair, with much of the integration of the businesses completed sooner and more efficiently than expected. The integration of our technology platforms is on track and customers are already seeing some benefits, including more markets and better odds.

“In keeping with our dual brand strategy, we are serving different parts of the market with distinct value propositions. For instance, at Cheltenham next week Paddy Power has a generous money back offer for second place and Betfair will reward winners with a free bet offer and exceptional odds.

“We have created a business with considerable scale that is stronger and better able to compete than either of the individual legacy companies. The group is well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”

The group’s share price fell by just over 5% this morning. The preliminary results are available to download here.

