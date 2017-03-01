Deadline Group Hiring 80 For Dublin HQ

01 Mar 2017 | 11.32 am

Irish transport and delivery company Deadline Group is planning to add 80 new jobs to its workforce within the next two years. The Dublin-headquartered company operates courier, transport, and parcel delivery services across Ireland and internationally.

Deadline Group currently employs 35 in Ireland. The company is already hiring and expects to have all 80 roles filled by the summer of 2018.

Established in 2010 and owned by Stephen and Margaret McCann, Deadline has been growing steadily over the last few years.

Said Stephen (pictured): “We now have a national and international service, specialist legal, construction, medical and engineering offerings, as well as ‘MyReturns.ie’, a dedicated collection and delivery service for the retail sector.

“We have also recently changed our name to Deadline Group, or just Deadline, as we are far more than a bike and van courier company now, and our national and international sights and aspirations continue to grow.”

He added: “Deadline have big expansion plans for 2017 and beyond. There has never been a more exciting time to be part of our company. I want all our employees, both current and future, to have a say in the direction the company takes.”