DCU Ryan Academy Seeks Female High Fliers

01 Mar 2017 | 12.34 pm

DCU Ryan Academy is looking for women who lead startups to join its Female High Fliers Accelerator Programme for 2017.

The university’s Ryan Academy for Entrepreneurs has announced details of this year’s programme, which will provide ten selected candidates with places in a 13-week series of tailored workshops, access to a startup founder peer network and access to the Ryan Academy network of entrepreneurs and investors.

Since its launch in 2014, more than 40 female entrepreneurs have participated in the programme. Some 35 of those have received investments totalling €7m and 115 jobs have been created by its alumni.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, the 13-week accelerator programme aims to address challenges facing female entrepreneurs in all industries and to support early stage startups to achieve scale.

Programme director Niamh Collins said: “The Female High Fliers programme has a proven track record in supporting businesses to achieve objectives and deliver tangible results. We are extremely proud to have been part of this journey with some of Ireland’s leading female entrepreneurs, and we look forward to working closely with those selected this year. I would encourage any female founder or co-founder of an innovative startup that has international growth potential and ambition to get in touch.”

If you’re a woman, a founder or co-founder of a startup that’s less than five years old and has export potential, the closing date to apply is Tuesday, March 21. Applications can be submitted online.