DCU Hosts Inaugural MBA Alumni Conference

13 Mar 2017 | 02.42 pm

DCU held its first Executive MBA network conference in Dublin recently. The half-day event was organised exclusively for graduate and current DCU Executive MBAs.

The conference featured key industry and academic speakers, who addressed issues and challenges impacting organisations in Ireland and internationally, including Brexit, startup and entrepreneurship-related trends, and how to innovate for organisational agility.

Speaking about the gathering, Dr Claire Gubbins, Executive MBA Programme Director and conference organiser, said: “This was the first event of its kind for the DCU MBA. We were delighted to provide opportunity for DCU Executive MBAs to reunite with their old classmates and lecturers, and connect with the wider DCU MBA alumni community.

“Particular thanks to Yvonne McLaughlin, Director of DCU Careers Service and Padraig McKeon, Director of Alumni Relations, whose contribution made the day a great success. We look forward to strengthening our MBA network with even more events like these in the future.”

DCU Vice President, Daire Keogh, and Professor Theo Lynn, Associate Dean for Industry Engagement and Innovation at DCU Business School, opened the event, bringing the DCU MBA alumni up to speed on recent DCU achievements, including the significant AACSB accreditation.

Gerry Collins, VP, Johnson & Johnson Supply Chain Strategy & Deployment and a past president of Ibec, discussed the key challenges facing organisations today, providing insights on the speed and foreseeable impacts of technology and change.

DCU economics lecturer Tony Foley focused on Brexit and its impact for foreign direct investment in Ireland. The bottom line advised by Foley was to avoid making the mistake of applying logic to reading implications of either the Brexit or US political outcome.

Stephen McNulty, CEO and Co-Founder of AmbiSense, discussed the trials, tribulations and personal experiences of the startup journey. These included building something customers love, remembering the audience, the role of mentoring and the importance of grit and perseverance.

Jeanne Bolger, VP Venture Investments at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, closed the day with a talk on the anatomy of innovation, before offering her tips on innovating for organisational agility.