DCU Business School Executive MBA

As one of Europe’s most dynamic business schools, DCU Business School is truly alive with ambition. We have redefined the boundaries of the traditional business school, collaborating on multiple levels with business, industry and government.

Being responsive to the needs of people, organisations, economies and societies is at the heart of our MBA, and it gives us a momentum not readily achieved by older institutions. We focus on strategically important business sectors in Ireland, and take pride in the impact our engagement has on Irish industry and, increasingly, on international organisations.

We recognise that these connections are key to delivering a unique MBA experience. Our solid industry relationships have allowed us to instil an enterprising culture into our courses, which has resulted in DCU Business School’s reputation as being Ireland’s most innovative business school.

Sustainable Value

We develop our students’ capability to bring sustainable value to their organisations and to society at large, to confidently manage and lead in environments that are not predictable, and to prepare them for diverse, dynamic career paths over their lifetimes. The quality of our teaching, small class sizes, and high levels of industry engagement make us stand out, and have been recognised by AACSB, the oldest and most prestigious global accrediting body for business schools.

The DCU Executive MBA, accredited by the Association of MBAs, is an applied MBA that develops evidence-based managers who can identify and analyse the best available data to make better decisions. We inspire and encourage the application of material covered in the classroom to real life challenges encountered in participant organisations.

Our subject assessments become participants’ assessment of their own organisations; requiring the analyses of, or the solving of problems encountered in their own organisations. Participants learn from and make use of what is covered in the classroom because they’ve applied it in real life and in turn gain real returns on their investment.

Dr Claire Gubbins

Executive MBA Programme Director

claire.gubbins@dcu.ie

(01) 700 5589