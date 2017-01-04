Davy Sees Big Upside Across Seven Share Picks

04 Jan 2017 | 11.53 am

Stockbroker Davy has published its list of top picks for 2017 from the 120 stocks that the firm covers. The broker says its ‘Conviction List’ selection is based on bottom-up analysis and a consistent set of criteria, together with deep knowledge of the companies as well as the sectors in which they operate.

As the year goes on, the company will update the list “as our ideas work (or don’t work!)”, according to analyst Barry Dixon (pictured). “For our Conviction List, our ideas are based on rigorous bottom-up analysis of individual companies and an in-depth knowledge of the sectors in which they operate. Therefore, while we monitor and appreciate market and sectoral trends, our top ideas are based on a consistent set of criteria,” said Dixon. Those criteria are:

Structural growth – businesses that have the ability to grow revenues regardless of the underlying market environment;

Cash generators – companies that convert a significant amount of profits into free cash flow;

Capital discipline – companies with strong balance sheets that have the ability to deploy capital to grow the business, improve returns or reward shareholders;

Returns-focussed – companies that generate returns well above their cost of capital;

Minimum 10% upside to price targets – Davy combines these attributes with stocks that are attractively valued, with a minimum of 10% upside to the price target, and that have an identifiable catalyst to reach this target.

Davy’s ‘conviction calls’ are:

Kingspan (price target 3170c – 24% upside) DCC (price target 7500c – 26% upside) DSV (price target DKK375 – 15% upside) Ryanair (price target 1600c – 11% upside) DSM (price target 6870c – 22% upside) Dalata (price target 545c – 18% upside) Paddy Power Betfair (price target €124 – 30% upside)

Beyond those, they also isolated what they see as the best ideas by sector:

Industrials: Buzzi Unicem, CRH, Kingspan, Cairn Homes, Smurfit Kappa Group

Transport and Logistics: Ryanair, DSV, DCC

Food and Pharma: DSM, Kerry Group

Leisure: Paddy Power Betfair, Dalata

Financials: Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB

Resources: Cairn Energy, Tullow Oil, Providence Resources

The list is available to clients from Davy, together with a presentation which outlines in detail why each of the named firms was selected.