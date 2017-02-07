David McWilliams Launches Online Academy

07 Feb 2017 | 04.22 pm

Economist David McWilliams has launched his online academy for the study of economics, Economics Without Boundaries. The academy courses are CPD-accredited and promises to use “contemporary teaching methods to distil complex economic theories into easy to follow concepts”.

The academy is a joint venture with Rani Dabrai, who founded Miss Moneypenny and will run the venture day to day. The launch product is a nine-module course taught by McWilliams, who is a professor at the School of Business at Trinity College Dublin.

The full course costs €500. Access to nine individual modules, variously covering economic history, currencies and central banks among other topics, can be purchased for €65 each. The course videos are pre-recorded and can be viewed on mobile devices. Membership options also provide monthly online group sessions with McWilliams.

The Economics Without Boundaries website is a distilled version of the David McWilliams shtick, so in place of turgid jargon you get pledges to make economics “fresh, cool and unique”, explanations on ‘how we roll’ and a little section called ‘the feels’, listing the benefits of taking on the course.

The TCD academic and TV3 presenter declared: “I want people to have the opportunity to learn economics at their own pace, in their own time and in a way that makes it relevant. Economics is only the business of people’s everyday lives and Economics Without Boundaries will make economics accessible, digestible and understandable.

“I’ve always believed that when it comes to economics what is complicated is rarely important and what is important is rarely complicated. In this new venture, we are going to demystify economics, and crucially, we are going to do this together.”

He added: “As well as daily engagement and weekly learning, we are also going to be running an annual members-only educational retreat, where we will showcase some of the most exciting economic thought leaders. We are initially launching in Ireland but will be taking the business global in the coming 12 months which is a very exciting prospect.”