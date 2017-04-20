Data Sec Conference To Tackle GDPR

20 Apr 2017 | 11.54 am

With just over 13 months to go until the new General Data Protection Regulation comes into force, most Irish businesses are not ready. That’s the conclusion of a survey which found that only six per cent of firms are at an advanced stage in their preparations for the new data protection laws.

The GDPR will come into force on 25 May, 2018 and presents businesses involved in processing personal data with a requirement to review and change company policies and practices.

Non-compliance could see businesses or organisations facing fines of up to €20,000,000 or 4% of annual global turnover, whichever is greater. Organisations are also at risk of reputational damage and civil cases against them over the use of personal data, unless they become GDPR compliant.

The issues involved will be covered at an event on May 3 at the RDS ConcertHall in Ballsbridge, Dublin, organised by Independent News & Merdia. Data Sec 2017 will hear from a range of speakers, including Data Commissioner Helen Dixon, cybersecurity strategist Joseph Carson, and Pauline Walley, a senior counsel specialising in civil, criminal and internet litigation.

Although three-quarters of those surveyed are aware of the implications of GDPR for their business, 40% are not executing plans for GDPR compliance, the survey shows. Only half have dedicated a staff member to oversee the process of becoming GDPR compliant, a vital part of preparing for the wide-scale changes that most organisations will be obliged to make.

Daragh O’Brien (pictured), managing director of information governance company Castlebridge, commented: “This is not a case of changing some software, it is a cultural change within your organisation — it is people, it is work practices and it is documenting those work practices, and identifying and managing risks. What you should begin by doing is auditing your current work practices and start by addressing the most immediate risks.”

The conference will also cover issues surrounding ‘Data Protection, Brexit and Borders’, the ethics of GDPR, transparency, privacy as a service and unique insights from privacy managers from some of the world’s leading multinationals. Further information and tickets are available from the Data Sec website.

Data Sec 2017 Speakers

Adrian Weckler, Technology Editor, Independent News & Media

Helen Dixon, Data Protection Commissioner for Ireland

Joseph Carson, Cyber Security Strategist

Pauline Walley, Senior Counsel, Civil, Criminal and Internet Litigation

Emerald de Leeuw, CEO Eurocomply GDPR Software

Jonathan Armstrong, Compliance and Technology Lawyer, Cordery

Tomi Mikkonen, CEO, Privaon

Todd Ruback, Chief Privacy Officer and VP of Legal Affairs, Evidon Inc

Mark Adair, Partner, Commercial Law Practice Group, Mason Hayes & Curran

Ronan Davy, Senior International Counsel, Etsy

Stephen Laffan, Workday Global Privacy Program Manager

Alan Curley, EMEA Privacy Compliance Manager for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, part of Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Companies

Lorcan McLoughlin, Privacy Compliance Officer, Rabobank in Ireland

Daragh O’Brien, Founder, Castlebridge, a firm specialising in Information Trust