Data Protection Is About To Get Onerous

23 Mar 2017 | 01.10 pm

Business leaders have been told that the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will have significant implications for Irish businesses in terms of data privacy and the protection of an individual’s data. A PwC briefing heard that the GDPR, which comes into effect in May 2018, introduces widespread changes to current regulations in Ireland and all EU countries.

PwC cyber-leader Pat Moran told the attendance that one of the significant provisions of the regulation is that an EU company need report only to the data protection authority in the state in which it makes its data strategy decisions.

“There are significant efficiencies for multinational companies having their key data management functions located in Ireland. Negotiating with one data protection commissioner — and in the only English-speaking member state after Brexit — will be very appealing to multinationals,” said Moran.

“This new regulation is far reaching, and compliance should not be underestimated. It impacts a business’s systems and processes in all business units from marketing, to sales, to IT. It will need careful consideration, and collaboration with all heads of functions involved, to ensure compliance with the regulation by May 2018.”

Data Commissioner Helen Dixon said: “The consequences of the GDPR for businesses that process EU personal data, and trade within the EU and also globally, are significant and require early planning.”

The GDPR will greatly increase financial sanctions for non-compliance. For example, up to 4% of global annual turnover is at stake if a company is found not be to adequately protecting consumer information, or misusing it for purposes where no consent has been given.

What Is GDPR All About?

The regulation applies to any organisation doing business in the EU. This includes those organisations with no establishment in the EU but which are selling goods and services in the EU. For example, a US retailer or technology company that has no establishment in Europe but markets its products or services to customers based in the EU, via online, will be impacted. The new law also applies to those service providers that handle information about individuals based in the EU on behalf of other organisations, even though those organisations may not be based in the EU.

The GDPR aims to clarify the types of data held about individuals and includes any information that may allow identification of such an individual. Additionally, the Regulation adds genetic data and biometric data as sensitive and requiring special measures and increased protection.

The areas of business that will be most affected by the GDPR are: Marketing and advertising; consumer facing activities; the holding of photographs; digital transactions; tracking; geolocation, profiling and activities relating to children.

There are significant innovations introduced by the GDPR impacting data privacy and adoption presents numerous new challenges. These include:

Compliance Organisations will be required to perform ‘Privacy Asset Assessments’ and privacy audits as a matter of course. They will need to deliver on a new ‘accountability’ obligation, which means creating written compliance plans.

Usage controls Personal data will be subject to strict new usage controls. These include ‘data minimisation’, ‘data portability’ and ‘right to be forgotten’ principles, which will require organisations to limit the use of data, to enable individuals to take their data with them at the end of a relationship and to delete and destroy data on request.

Consent Obtaining consent to the use of personal data will be much more difficult to achieve and to prove. An individual’s consent is needed when handling information about people on their behalf, and the GDPR makes consent much more difficult to obtain and prove, thereby forcing organisations to re-examine how they collect and use personal data.

Supervision Regulators will also be empowered to carry out audits and inspections of entities on demand.

Breach disclosure Entities will be required to report serious contraventions of the law to the regulators and to people affected. Public disclosure of failure is likely to fuel regulatory sanctions and compensation claims, as well as causing damage to brand and reputations.

Fines Depending on the final agreement, serious contraventions of the law will be punishable by fines of up to either 2% or 4% of turnover.

Litigation Citizens and pressure groups will be given the right to engage in group litigations (‘class actions’) to recover compensation for mere distress caused by contravention of the law.

Businesses will need to consider privacy at the outset and throughout the design of any new system, product, service or process. In addition, businesses must only process the minimum amount of personal data necessary for a particular purpose and will be required to implement default settings that minimise data collection to only the personal data that is necessary for that purpose.

Organisations are free to appoint a dedicated Data Protection Officer in order to help satisfy the onerous provisions of the GDPR. However, organisations will be compelled to appoint a DPO if:

The organisation is a public authority Part of the organisation’s core activity requires regular monitoring of individuals; Part of the organisation’s core activities requires large-scale processing of sensitive personal data.

The GDPR contains a heavy emphasis on the rights of individuals and data held on their behalf. Any individual, for example, will be able to access their personal data, to amend it, and will have the right to erase it if incorrect or no longer relevant.

Photo (l-r): Denis Kelleher from the Central Bank of Ireland, PwC’s Pat Moran and Helen Dixon, Data Protection Commissioner. (Pic: Jason Clarke)