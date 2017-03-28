Damovo Hiring 30 For Dublin Services Centre

28 Mar 2017 | 09.08 am

Technology company Damovo is to add 30 new jobs at its global services centre in Dublin. Recruitment is already underway for the positions, which span project management, project co-ordinators and technical support.

Damovo was established in Ireland in 2001 and currently employs 40 people in its Dublin operation across Damovo Ireland and Damovo Global Services.

The company provides a variety of enterprise communications solutions and services, including unified communications and collaboration, enterprise networks, contact centres and global IT managed services.

John McCabe, MD of Damovo, said that the business is growing rapidly. He added: “This country has a talent pool of highly skilled people with the right attitude, commitment and service ethos required to support both our national and international customers. We look forward to building upon this growth in the future.”

Damovo is headquartered in Dusseldorf and was formerly the enterprise services division of Ericsson.