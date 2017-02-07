Dairygold Gets Top Honours In Cork Chamber Awards

07 Feb 2017 | 09.05 am

Dairygold claimed the title of Cork Company of the Year, while medical devices startup OrthoXel secured the Cork Emerging Company of the Year title, in the Cork Chamber Company of the Year 2017 Awards. The winners were announced recently at Cork Chamber’s annual dinner.

The awards are now in their 20th year and are run in association with Vodafone. Dairygold won over the judging panel – comprising a mix of businesspeople – for its sustainable growth and workforce expansion.

The panel was also impressed with the company’s commitment to developing its staff and adapting to an evolving and volatile business environment.

Category winners included:

Cork Emerging Company of the Year 2017 — OrthoXel, a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel orthopaedic trauma devices.

Cork SME Company of the Year 2017 — Irish International Trading Corporation (IITC), one of Ireland’s leading wholesalers of agricultural and general hardware, steel, wire, plumbing materials, bathroom supplies and accessories.

The Large Company Award was also won by Dairygold.

The special award category for 2017 is ‘Cork Non-Profit of the Year’, which was won by Enable Ireland.

Barrie O’Connell, president of Cork Chamber, said: “The awards shine a spotlight on the exceptional businesses in the Cork region and give us great confidence in Cork’s ability to deliver business excellence.

“The last six months has been an exciting and engaging journey for all involved, in particular our committed judging panel. The awards show the vibrancy of businesses that our region hosts and have demonstrated that Cork is a hub for business excellence.”

Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, sponsors of the awards, added: “The awards celebrate outstanding achievements within the local business community in Cork city and county and it is deeply important to me that we recognise these successes.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate each and every one of the winners and wish them continued success well in the future.”

Accepting the award on behalf of Dairygold, Jim Woulfe, chief executive of the company, said: “We in Dairygold are delighted to have won the esteemed Cork Company of the Year 2017. This recognises the successful execution of the current phase of Dairygold’s strategy through the completion of phase one capital investments programme, key strategic partnerships agreed and the economic benefits being delivered to the wider Cork region, all made possible by the commitment and support of the organisation’s many stakeholders.”

Photo: Jim Woulfe (left), CEO of Dairygold; Anne O’ Leary, CEO, Vodafone Ireland; Cork Chamber president Barrie O’Connell, Conor Healy (right), CEO of Cork Chamber (Pic: Darragh Kane)