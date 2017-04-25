Dachser Takes Control Of Johnston Logistics

25 Apr 2017 | 12.01 pm

German logistics firm Dachser has acquired an 80% stake in Johnston Logistics for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1979 by brothers Albert Johnston (59) and Ivan Johnston (61), Johnston Logistics is based in Dublin and specialises in the warehousing and transport of hazardous products. Prior to the deal, the brothers each had a 50% stake in the business.

The company said that it generated revenue of €24m in 2016. The most recent account filings for Johnston Logistics are for 2015, when it booked a net profit of €1.1m. The business had a net worth of €7.8m and year-end cash of €1.4m.

Johnston Logistics employs 150 staff between its head office in Rathcoole and regional depots in Cork and Limerick.

Headquartered in Germany and with operations in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Dachser hit revenue of €5.7bn in 2016. It employs more than 27,000 staff.

Dachser apppointed Johnston Logistics as its partner for Ireland more than a decade ago. The Irish firm will continue to be headed by Albert Johnston and the current management team. In the coming months, it will be rebranded as Dachser and integrated within the group. Commenting, Albert Johnston said: “The acquisition of Johnston Logistics by Dachser secures the future of our staff and the company for generations to come.”

Michael Schilling, COO of Dachser, added: “As a family-owned enterprise, we are delighted to add a highly regarded and long-established family business to our network.”

Johnston Logistics’ services include overnight and same day domestic distribution, warehousing, pick and pack, and UK and European forwarding. Industries served include petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, hardware, plastics and packaging.