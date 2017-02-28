Cyber Security Insights In Zero Day Conference

28 Feb 2017 | 11.50 am

Sponsored Content

The Zero Day Conference is Ireland’s largest conference of its kind and will provide CIOs, CISOs and senior IT executives with insights into the cyber threats facing their sectors. Presented by leading cybersecurity experts, the event will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Convention Centre Dublin

Cybersecurity is a global concern and affects all interconnected economies. While technology has evolved to meet the threat, the attackers have been evolving as well, and the arms race continues to escalate. Zero Day Con will focus exclusively on cybersecurity intelligence and data security, with cyber security experts from around the world discussing the latest challenges over 12 in-depth and insightful sessions.

Topics covered at the one-day event will include cybersecurity in the financial and banking sector, cognitive computing and artificial intelligence, IoT security, EU GDPR, and securing mobile environments.

Kurt Pipal (pictured), who currently represents the FBI in London on cyber matters, is among the confirmed speakers at the event. He has spent more than 12 years of his career in the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Cyber divisions working on cases that protected US national security.

Furthermore, the conference will feature an elite line-up of 32 global speakers, including Tom Kellermann and Hank Thomas (Strategic Cyber Ventures Group), Denis Kennelly (IBM Security), Rik Ferguson (Trend Micro), Joe Donagh (AIB Bank), Alan Bambury (Kerry Group), Dave Allen (Palo Alto Networks), and many others.

Delegates will also have a unique opportunity to experience a Virtual Reality Security Operations Centre at the IBM Security stand. Through a VR headset, visitors can experience the process of detecting a threat using the latest technologies — including QRadar, Watson for Cyber Security and Resilient – locating and mitigating the threat at speed and scale.

The Zero Day Conference is sponsored by industry leaders, among them IBM Security, Trend Micro, Smarttech, Ronan Daly Jermyn, Palo Alto Networks, STEALTHbits, ISACA, and Cork Internet Exchange (CiX).

+ For more information and a full list of speakers, please visit zerodaycon.com or email raluca@zerodaycon.com.