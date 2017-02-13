Culture Gets €9m Capital Funding

13 Feb 2017 | 02.09 pm

Arts minister Heather Humphreys has allocated over €9m for capital funding for arts and culture centres throughout the country, as part of the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.

A total of 56 cultural organisations will benefit, including theatres, heritage centres, galleries, archives, integrated arts centres, artist studios and creative and performance spaces.

Minister Humphreys said: “This €9m is the most significant investment in regional arts and cultural centres in a decade. The Creative Ireland Programme places a focus on investing in our cultural infrastructure, because high quality infrastructure is critical for a vibrant arts and culture sector, which in turn underpins social cohesion and supports sustainable economic growth.

“We deliberately made this scheme as flexible as possible to ensure projects of varying sizes could benefit. The largest funding awards, of €1m each, are going to Wexford Arts Centre and the Riverbank Arts Centre in Kildare. However, a wide variety of other projects will also benefit including new lighting and sound systems in theatres, the conversion of an old Post Office to an artist studio and the improvement of digital facilities.”

Humphreys added that she would be opening a further stream of funding in the coming weeks, providing smaller capital grants of up to €20,000 to not-for-profit organisations which have a defined arts and cultural remit.

Seven flagship projects will receive substantial amounts:

Solstice Meath Arts Centre: €300,000 The Irish Arial Creation Centre (home of Fidget Feet): €350,000 The Hunt Museum, Limerick: €400,000 The Hawk’s Well Theatre in Sligo: €550,000 Cavan Town Hall Theatre: €750,000 The Riverbank Arts Centre, Kildare: €1,000,000 Wexford Arts Centre: €1,000,000

Organisation County Amount Townhall Cavan / Cavan Arts & Culture Centre Ltd. Cavan €750,000 Glór Clare €37,029 Firkin Crane Ltd,. Cork €150,000 The Everyman Palace Ltd Cork €155,463 Wandesford Quay Ltd (WQL) Cork €90,842 Cork County Council /Briery Gap Cork €250,000 Cork Opera House DAC Cork €176,288 Abbey Arts and Cultural Centre Donegal €164,785 An Grianán Theatre Donegal €46,420 Donegal County Museum Donegal €27,962 Lifford Association Tourism Commerce & Heritage Limited (LATCH) Donegal €215,753 A4 Arts Studio & Community Education Centre Limited Dublin €22,800 Civic Theatre Company Limited Dublin €132,280 Draíocht Dublin €47,730 Fire Station Artists’s Studios Dublin €30,643 First Fortnight Ltd Dublin €20,560 Fund it Dublin €21,250 Gallery of Photography Ireland Dublin €24,963 Irish Film Institute Dublin €149,801 Irish Georgian Society Dublin €90,000 National Irish Visual Arts Library (NIVAL) Dublin €120,000 National Maritime Musuem of Ireland [Maritime Institute of Ireland (Foras Muiridhe ne h-Eireann)] Dublin €49,705 Pavilion Theatre Management Co. Ltd Dublin €149,855 Project Arts Centre Dublin €260,485 The Ark t/a The Children’s Cultural Centre ltd Dublin €130,429 The MART Gallery Ltd, Dublin €34,825 Galway City Museum Galway €180,280 Glenamaddy Arts & Historical Co-Op Society Ltd Galway €50,000 Town Hall Theatre Galway €118,129 Yeats Thoor Ballylee Development Ltd Galway €22,000 Cultural Centre Killarney /Kerry County Council Kerry €120,320 Riverbank Arts Centre Kildare €1,000,000 The Watergate Theatre Kilkenny €81,858 North Leitrim Glens Development Company Ltd Leitrim €50,000 The Dock / Leitrim County Council Leitrim €128,337 Irish Arial Creation Centre Limerick €350,000 Dance Limerick Hub CLG Limerick €75,015 Lime Tree Theatre Limerick Limited Limerick €45,232 Limerick City Gallery of Art Limerick €125,850 The Hunt Museum Ltd Limerick €400,000 Custom House Studios Mayo €43,274 Jackie Clarke Collection Mayo €24,300 Linenhall Arts Centre Co Ltd Mayo €42,000 Meath Arts Centre (Solstice)/Meath Co Co Meath €300,000 Inniskeen Development Group Ltd Monaghan €188,636 Old Post Office Clones /Monaghan County Council Monaghan €144,077 Birr Stage Guild Ltd., Offaly €32,844 Roscommom Arts Centre Roscommon €276,615 Hawk’s Well Theatre Sligo €550,000 Blackcastle Theatre Company Tipperary €23,000 The Source Arts Centre Tipperary €68,000 Barker Arts Centre t/a Waterford €54,000 Dean Crowe Trust Westmeath €113,772 Wexford Arts Centre/Wexford Co Co Wexford €1,000,000 Mermaid County Wicklow Arts Centre Wicklow €36,036 Tinahely Courthouse CLG t/a The Courthouse Arts Centre Wicklow €28,000 Total Amount Awarded 9,021,444

Photo: Heather Humpreys and Taoiseach Enda Kenny