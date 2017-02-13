13 Feb 2017 | 02.09 pm
Culture Gets €9m Capital Funding
Arts minister Heather Humphreys has allocated over €9m for capital funding for arts and culture centres throughout the country, as part of the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.
A total of 56 cultural organisations will benefit, including theatres, heritage centres, galleries, archives, integrated arts centres, artist studios and creative and performance spaces.
Minister Humphreys said: “This €9m is the most significant investment in regional arts and cultural centres in a decade. The Creative Ireland Programme places a focus on investing in our cultural infrastructure, because high quality infrastructure is critical for a vibrant arts and culture sector, which in turn underpins social cohesion and supports sustainable economic growth.
“We deliberately made this scheme as flexible as possible to ensure projects of varying sizes could benefit. The largest funding awards, of €1m each, are going to Wexford Arts Centre and the Riverbank Arts Centre in Kildare. However, a wide variety of other projects will also benefit including new lighting and sound systems in theatres, the conversion of an old Post Office to an artist studio and the improvement of digital facilities.”
Humphreys added that she would be opening a further stream of funding in the coming weeks, providing smaller capital grants of up to €20,000 to not-for-profit organisations which have a defined arts and cultural remit.
Seven flagship projects will receive substantial amounts:
- Solstice Meath Arts Centre: €300,000
- The Irish Arial Creation Centre (home of Fidget Feet): €350,000
- The Hunt Museum, Limerick: €400,000
- The Hawk’s Well Theatre in Sligo: €550,000
- Cavan Town Hall Theatre: €750,000
- The Riverbank Arts Centre, Kildare: €1,000,000
- Wexford Arts Centre: €1,000,000
|Organisation
|County
|Amount
|Townhall Cavan / Cavan Arts & Culture Centre Ltd.
|Cavan
|€750,000
|Glór
|Clare
|€37,029
|Firkin Crane Ltd,.
|Cork
|€150,000
|The Everyman Palace Ltd
|Cork
|€155,463
|Wandesford Quay Ltd (WQL)
|Cork
|€90,842
|Cork County Council /Briery Gap
|Cork
|€250,000
|Cork Opera House DAC
|Cork
|€176,288
|Abbey Arts and Cultural Centre
|Donegal
|€164,785
|An Grianán Theatre
|Donegal
|€46,420
|Donegal County Museum
|Donegal
|€27,962
|Lifford Association Tourism Commerce & Heritage Limited (LATCH)
|Donegal
|€215,753
|A4 Arts Studio & Community Education Centre Limited
|Dublin
|€22,800
|Civic Theatre Company Limited
|Dublin
|€132,280
|Draíocht
|Dublin
|€47,730
|Fire Station Artists’s Studios
|Dublin
|€30,643
|First Fortnight Ltd
|Dublin
|€20,560
|Fund it
|Dublin
|€21,250
|Gallery of Photography Ireland
|Dublin
|€24,963
|Irish Film Institute
|Dublin
|€149,801
|Irish Georgian Society
|Dublin
|€90,000
|National Irish Visual Arts Library (NIVAL)
|Dublin
|€120,000
|National Maritime Musuem of Ireland [Maritime Institute of Ireland (Foras Muiridhe ne h-Eireann)]
|Dublin
|€49,705
|Pavilion Theatre Management Co. Ltd
|Dublin
|€149,855
|Project Arts Centre
|Dublin
|€260,485
|The Ark t/a The Children’s Cultural Centre ltd
|Dublin
|€130,429
|The MART Gallery Ltd,
|Dublin
|€34,825
|Galway City Museum
|Galway
|€180,280
|Glenamaddy Arts & Historical Co-Op Society Ltd
|Galway
|€50,000
|Town Hall Theatre
|Galway
|€118,129
|Yeats Thoor Ballylee Development Ltd
|Galway
|€22,000
|Cultural Centre Killarney /Kerry County Council
|Kerry
|€120,320
|Riverbank Arts Centre
|Kildare
|€1,000,000
|The Watergate Theatre
|Kilkenny
|€81,858
|North Leitrim Glens Development Company Ltd
|Leitrim
|€50,000
|The Dock / Leitrim County Council
|Leitrim
|€128,337
|Irish Arial Creation Centre
|Limerick
|€350,000
|Dance Limerick Hub CLG
|Limerick
|€75,015
|Lime Tree Theatre Limerick Limited
|Limerick
|€45,232
|Limerick City Gallery of Art
|Limerick
|€125,850
|The Hunt Museum Ltd
|Limerick
|€400,000
|Custom House Studios
|Mayo
|€43,274
|Jackie Clarke Collection
|Mayo
|€24,300
|Linenhall Arts Centre Co Ltd
|Mayo
|€42,000
|Meath Arts Centre (Solstice)/Meath Co Co
|Meath
|€300,000
|Inniskeen Development Group Ltd
|Monaghan
|€188,636
|Old Post Office Clones /Monaghan County Council
|Monaghan
|€144,077
|Birr Stage Guild Ltd.,
|Offaly
|€32,844
|Roscommom Arts Centre
|Roscommon
|€276,615
|Hawk’s Well Theatre
|Sligo
|€550,000
|Blackcastle Theatre Company
|Tipperary
|€23,000
|The Source Arts Centre
|Tipperary
|€68,000
|Barker Arts Centre t/a
|Waterford
|€54,000
|Dean Crowe Trust
|Westmeath
|€113,772
|Wexford Arts Centre/Wexford Co Co
|Wexford
|€1,000,000
|Mermaid County Wicklow Arts Centre
|Wicklow
|€36,036
|Tinahely Courthouse CLG t/a The Courthouse Arts Centre
|Wicklow
|€28,000
|Total Amount Awarded
|9,021,444
Photo: Heather Humpreys and Taoiseach Enda Kenny