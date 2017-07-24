Crowe Horwath Programme Tackles Scaling Challenge

24 Jul 2017 | 04.52 pm

Accountants and advisors Crowe Horwath are collaborating with Dublin Chamber on a new initiative, the Pinnacle Programme, to support leaders and owners of Irish SMEs in building lasting value in their businesses.

The programme, which is targeted at businesses with a turnover of at least €1m and employing ten or more staff, is available to join through Dublin Chamber and is now accepting applications from interested SMEs. The programme will commence in September and run until March 2018.

As well as insights and advice from Crowe Horwath’s team, participants will hear from experienced entrepreneurs who have succeeded in building businesses both in Ireland and overseas. The first two of the eight leading business people who will act as mentors have been confirmed as Bob Etchinghan, co-founder and chief executive of Applegreen, and O’Brien’s Sandwich Bar and Camile Thai founder Brody Sweeney.

Both men have succeeded in starting and scaling businesses that operate in Ireland and internationally and can deliver key lessons based on their experiences.

A broad range of themes will be explored, from strategy development to tactical approaches on key issues as well as addressing practical considerations in financing, attracting and retaining talent to support the growth phase right through to how value can be, not only built, but also realised through a sale or succession process.

Scaling Challenges

Crowe Horwath managing partner Naoise Cosgrove said: “In an increasingly complex business environment, SMEs encounter many challenges in scaling their businesses and their owners and leaders need a particular type of support to achieve growth goals.

“That’s why we’ve created the Pinnacle Programme in partnership with Dublin Chamber, designed specifically for owner-managers of SMEs around the various challenges and opportunities they face. Through a combination of advice from our advisory team, real live experience from business leaders and peer-to-peer interaction, they can access the knowledge and experience to help them succeed across each stage of the business cycle the will face.”

Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke added: “This programme is a key member benefit of our network and I’m confident participating SMEs will gain the insight, advice and guidance to help bring their businesses to the next level.”

The seven themes to be addressed during the Pinnacle Programme are:

Strategies to scale your business – how to prepare, manage and optimise growth in an SME business Funding SMEs – how to access appropriate funding for each business stage Internationalisation strategies – the challenges and opportunities faced when expanding into new cross-border markets Finding and nurturing top talent – how to find, develop and retain senior talent Building value in your business – how to recognise, build and protect value in your business Realising value – how to prepare your business for sale and maximise your return Managing a family business – optimal strategies, business structures and succession planning for family businesses.

Photo: Bob Etchingham, Mary Rose Burke and Naoise Cosgrove. (Pic: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)