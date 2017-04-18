Crowe Horwath Hiring 75 Following Merger

18 Apr 2017 | 10.02 am

Accountancy firm Crowe Horwath has finalised its merger with fellow Dublin-based firm Phelan Prescott and plans to add 75 staff over the next three years.

The enlarged Irish firm will now have 14 partners and employ 150 staff, operating from its Dublin 2 base with a combined turnover of €17m.

Crowe Horwath is part of accountancy network Crowe Horwath International, which has over 750 offices in 129 countries globally.

As part of the merger, Neil Davitt and Brian Geraghty, partners in Phelan Prescott, have been admitted to the partnership of Crowe Horwath.

Brian Geraghty is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and specialises in corporate finance, with a particular focus on business acquisitions and disposals for family companies.

Neil Davitt is a chartered accountant, providing audit and general business advisory services to a range of domestic and international clients in the health, property and entertainment sectors.

Speaking on the conclusion of the merger, Naoise Cosgrove, managing partner of Crowe Horwath, said: “During our 75th anniversary last year we announced an ambition to grow the practice and the merger with Phelan Prescott is an important step in those plans.

“Following the merger, we have further strengthened our focus on SMEs and owner-managers, where we are positioned as a market leader in many sectors.”

Photo (L-R): Brian Geraghty, Naoise Cosgrove and Neil Davitt