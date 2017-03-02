Cremōr Cream Liqueur Floats On Your Coffee

02 Mar 2017 | 02.29 pm

Silver Pail Dairy has introduced a new cream liqueur called Cremōr Irish Cream which, it says, will allow consumers create drinks like espresso martinis and Irish coffee at home just by floating a layer of the liqueur on top.

The liqueur is produced in Fermoy by the Avondhu Liqueur Company, a sister company to Silver Pail Dairy, Ireland’s largest ice cream producer. This will be the first branded retail product for the company.

Unlike other cream liqueurs, says Avondhu, the unique composition of Cremōr allows it to float easily on any liquid, hot or cold, that is denser than water, thus enabling some interesting cocktails. The ABV is 17%.

Sales director Seán Hanifin said: “Cremōr is one of the most versatile introductions to the cream liqueur category. There has been a growing trend among consumers, both in Ireland and abroad, for a more sophisticated home drinking experience. Cremōr’s innovative composition, a patented family secret, means that it is the only cream liqueur that can be easily floated on top of everything — from amaretto to coffee. This allows everyone to create the perfect cocktail, dessert or Irish coffee, every time, in the comfort of their own home.”

Cremōr is stocked in selected SuperValu and Centra stores and costs €20, with plans to expand into the general retail and on-trade later this year. There are two flavours: ‘The Original’, which has the classic Irish cream flavours of whiskey and cream, with a hint of white chocolate; and the subtle sweetly-spiced warmth of ‘Gingerbread’.

Silver Pail MD Thea Murphy commented: “Creating a modern cream liqueur that also tastes great has been a passion project of ours for many years. Our 40 years’ experience creating cream liqueurs for other leading international brands led us to identify a gap in the market for an adaptable, luxury product, that meets the needs of both consumers and bartenders.”