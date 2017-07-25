Creative Couple Carve Out Visual Effects Niche

25 Jul 2017 | 10.06 am

Husband-and-wife team Daniel and Ailbhe Cantwell (pictured) took the entrepreneurial plunge in 2015, quitting their jobs to establish Ben & Anvil. The Dublin business is a creative post-production studio, offering visuals effects, motion graphics and animation services to other companies.

The couple ended up spending a few months on social welfare before moving onto the Short Term Enterprise Allowance scheme, which helped them begin to build their business. Additional help was secured from Inner City Enterprise (ICE), which assists unemployed people in central areas of Dublin to enter self-employment or set up a business.

Daniel Cantwell recently clinched the award for best male entrepreneur in the Inner City Enterprise Awards, supported by KPMG and A&L Goodbody. It’s one of several prizes that Ben & Anvil has picked up since launching two years ago. “ICE was a great help to us in getting started,” says Cantwell. “They were very knowledgeable about aspects of starting a business that were new to us.”

ICE provides individual business advice and support, as well as access to a panel of voluntary business advisers, specialised training workshops and also micro loan finance if needed. Since 2011, ICE has registered over 1,800 clients, helping 740 new businesses get up and running and creating approximately 770 new jobs. Sixty per cent of clients are still trading after two years in operation and a further 15% have secured full-time employment.

Prior to Ben & Anvil, Cantwell worked in various creative studios, contributing to children’s television shows and other visual effects work. He saw a market niche for animation and video products with a strong focus on design. Clients include Swift Logistics, for which the startup created motion graphics, and the company has also worked with digital agencies and other animation studios.

Ben & Anvil is located in the Guinness Enterprise Centre. “We viewed many offices in the city that we felt were a bit depressing,” says Cantwell. “A startup needs enthusiasm, support and positive décor, and the GEC fits the bill. Our USP is our strong focus on design and workflow. Good design can take a boring concept and make it sing.”

According to Cantwell, 40% of the projects he worked on last year originated outside Ireland. Clients typically arrive with an idea already in mind and the duo manoeuvre this along creative avenues. “Some clients like to follow trends they see from other companies. They can be used as a starting point but being a slave to trends can date your work quickly,” he warns.

The biggest challenge Cantwell and his wife have faced is maintaining cashflow. “Keeping a runway of money ahead of us, knowing exactly what is due to be paid to us versus what we owe in the coming months is necessary to avoid a cash crisis. Our business is run solely from the revenue we take in. We have no business loans and we want to keep it that way.”

When choosing a company name, the couple knew immediately what to go for. “We met 10 years ago, working part-time in the same restaurant. One of the regular customers always got our names wrong, calling us Ben and Anvil. It seemed a natural choice for the business name.”