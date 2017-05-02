CPA President Urges Focus On Social Enterprise

02 May 2017 | 08.53 am

Ireland’s failure to grasp social enterprise opportunities is costing the economy jobs and growth, according to CPA president Deirdre Kiely who says the sector could generate 40,000 jobs and €2 billion in GDP.

The newly elected president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Ireland said: “Social enterprise has the potential to create 40,000 new jobs and generate an additional €2 billion for the economy, but its growth and development has been hindered by a lack of action on the part of government.

“The EU has flagged plans to increase the total amount for social enterprises and microfinance for employment and social innovation from €193m to about €1 billion under the Employment and Social Innovation programme. But without a coherent government strategy and structured government supports in place, the ability of any social enterprise to secure funds from the EU is severely hampered.”

Kiely (pictured) called on the government to take urgent action. “The government first promised to introduce a national policy on social enterprise five years ago but we have yet to see anything emerge,” she declared. “It was mentioned in three of the last five Action Plans for Jobs but was absent in the most recent. Minister of state Michael Ring has indicated that the policy will be published this year and we can only hope that he makes good on this promise.”

According to Kiely, social enterprise, already responsible for at least 25,000 jobs and €1.4 billion in economic activity, not only has the potential to create huge numbers of jobs but also to address the numerous social deficits which have emerged in Ireland as a result of public finance constraints.

“Ireland faces massive problems in healthcare, education, social care, the environment and many other areas”, she said. “These problems are partly the result of enforced cutbacks in public expenditure following the economic collapse of 2008 to 2010. It will take many, many years for spending to be restored but social enterprise could address the issues very quickly if given the opportunity.”

Kiely added that a clear legal structure for social enterprise companies would be “hugely helpful,” and pointed to the UK model as one Ireland could easily and quickly follow. She pointed out that Ireland ranks at number 43 globally, behind countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Pakistan, but could rapidly pull ahead in the rankings by following the UK model, as Britain ranks third in the Thompson Reuters 2016 survey.