Counting The Cost of The PSO Burden

29 Dec 2016 | 11.47 am

There are two ESB power stations in the midlands that are powered by peat dug from Ireland’s bogs. Burning peat to generate electricity is right up there in terms of contributing to Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions. Yet despite the environmental damage caused by the Lough Ree station in Lanesboro, and the West Offaly plant in Shannonbridge, the operations of both facilities are subsidised by a levy on every domestic and business electricity user.

The subsidy for the two power stations will amount to €115m from October 2016 to September 2017, possibly more. Two years ago the subsidy was €80m, and four years ago the subsidy was €60m. Between them, the two power stations have generating capacity of 250 megawatts. Since 2012, wind power capacity of 1,430MW has been added to the national grid, yet Lanesboro and Shannonbridge continue to steam away, depleting bogs and polluting the air.

Welcome to the crazy world of the Public Service Obligation levy.

The PSO is the little debit at the bottom of the electricity bill that’s tacked on when usage and VAT have been calculated. For 2016/17, the PSO will add €210m to the costs of large business users of electricity. For SMEs, the average PSO cost will be an annual charge of €254 in the coming year, quite a hike from €86 in 2012/13. For domestic consumers, the average PSO levy will be €72, and it’s totally regressive, as poor people pay the same as the rich.

Here’s the frustrating thing. The amount of the levy fixed each year by the Commission for Energy Regulation is in inverse proportion to the wholesale price of electricity. The cheaper the electricity price for suppliers, the more consumers have to pay with the levy. That’s because the levy is designed to make up the difference between what the generators can sell their output for and their costs. With the PSO levy, the generators can’t lose.

PSO Rationale

The rationale for the PSO goes back to 2000 when the Fianna Fáil/PD government decided that a customer-subsidy for electricity generators was required for reasons of security of supply, environmental protection and use of indigenous fuel sources. The third rationale was obviously at odds with the second reason, but then Bord na Mona and its 1,900 employees have long been an independent republic in the midlands of the bigger Republic.

Peat aside, the PSO has worked in fostering wind generated electricity. In 2006 a scheme called Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff (Refit) was introduced which guaranteed wind farms to bridge the gap between their costs and the market price for their output. The compensation streams under Refit are paid to electricity suppliers in exchange for entering 15-year power purchase agreements with renewable electricity generators.

With tax breaks available at the entry point through the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme, and a guaranteed price for 15 years, lots of people have joined the party. The number of supply companies engaged in Refit has increased from 28 in 2015 to 53 in 2016. Renewable generation capacity supported by the PSO will increase by a third in the coming year, up from 2,120MW to 2,810MW.

In December 2016, new records were set over the Christmas period for wind energy generation across Ireland. At one point on Christmas Eve over 2,800 megawatts of electricity was generated by wind across the island, providing 68% of Ireland’s energy needs at that time.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price of electricity has been falling due to lower gas prices. The CER’s PSO benchmark price of 2016/17 is €43.26 per MWh, down 17% on the figure used last year, and 34% lower than the benchmark in 2012/13.

A lower wholesale price results in the supply companies needing more PSO money to offset the lower income they are predicted to receive from the market. The upshot is that the total PSO levy on electricity users in the coming year will amount to €400m compared with €130m four years ago.

CER Price Fix

Ahead of the latest price fix, the CER invited submissions from interested parties – and then ignored all of them. Large Energy Users and others highlighted the potential negative impact that an increased PSO levy will have on the Irish economy in terms enterprise development, job creation, job security and cost competitiveness. Some respondents requested that the levy be subject to rigorous analysis and appraisal to capture the economic and social impacts.

The Commission’s default position is that the PSO framework was designed by government and that the CER’s role is to comply with legislation. “For clarity, the CER is not in a position to abolish or phase out the PSO levy,” the CER stated. “Furthermore, the CER does not have discretion regarding the magnitude of the PSO levy. Any issues pertaining to PSO legislation, PSO policy and its associated terms and conditions are a matter for government policy and outside the remit of the CER.”

The one small mercy for electricity customers is that the security of supply aspect of the PSO concluded in March 2016. This dated back to 2005, when Aughinish Alumina (160MW) and Tynagh Energy in Galway (400MW) were included in the PSO because planners were fearful that boomtime Ireland could run out of electricity.

Tynagh has been the single biggest beneficiary from PSO funding, and received €164m of subsidy payments in the four years 2012 to 2015. The company is owned by General Electric and Turkish construction and utility group Gama, and its latest accounts filings disclose a net profit of €34m in 2013 and €37m in 2014.

Having tripled in four years to €400m, how high can the PSO burden on electricity consumers go? Ongoing growth in renewable power will result in potentially higher PSO charges, with some experts speculating that the government’s renewable energy targets could add another €250m to the cost of the PSO after 2020.

The government sees no limit to the PSO subsidy scheme. In December 2016, minister Denis Naughten announced an extension to the Refit II connection deadline from December 2017 to December 2019. He also extended the requirement to have a Power Purchase Agreement in place from September 2018 to March 2020.

This move gives windfarm developers more time to construct their windmills and tie down supply contracts with electricity suppliers. At the moment Refit is due to end in 2032 but like every other deadline in this sector it too is a moveable feast.

Renewable Targets

Renewable energy targets are dictated by the EU Commission, and Ireland is committed to produce at least 16% of all energy consumed by 2020 from renewable sources. In 2013, 7.8% of gross final energy use came from renewable sources, with renewable electricity accounting for 20.9% of all electricity generated. The EU recently adopted a target of at least 27% renewable energy by 2030.

Once they’re addicted to the state drip, most companies are reluctant to wean themselves off. Bord na Mona has committed to ceasing bog extraction for fuel purposes by 2030 and instead to grow willow trees which will be hacked down and fed as biomass fuel to its own power station in Edenderry and the two ESB power stations.

The company anticipates that the willows won’t be sufficient, so it is planning to import hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wood cuttings from elsewhere. All this biomass electricity output, naturally enough, will be continue to be subsidised at massive cost by electricity consumers, with 60% of the burden falling on business.

Photo: ESB’s subsidised West Offaly electricity generating station in Shannonbridge