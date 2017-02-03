Council Wants ‘Sustained Investment’ In Design

03 Feb 2017 | 05.15 pm

A consultation paper, Ireland: the Design Island, aimed at developing design in Ireland strategically has been published by jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, and urges sustained investment in design and a series of actions for its strategic development.

The paper was prepared by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland in collaboration with stakeholders in the design sector, as a follow-up to the Irish Design 2015 initiative.

The paper also follows the Policy Framework for Design in Enterprise in Ireland published by the minister’s department last year, which revealed that businesses in traditional design sectors such as architecture, specialised design (including graphic, industrial, interior, fashion) and craft, face issues related to scale, size, fragmentation, talent and skills.

Ireland: the Design Island addresses the breadth of issues that need to be examined in order to develop a National Design Strategy and has been structured to reflect the key challenges faced by the sector: policy and promotion; research and innovation; education through to enterprise; and society, culture and collaboration.

The minister commented: “ The document contains a list of issues that need to be examined, from quick wins to long-term strategic goals. This will now inform my department’s plans for developing Ireland’s design capability and for encouraging design thinking across all sectors.”

The main aims of the consultation paper are to:

Develop Ireland as an internationally-recognised centre of excellence for design and design research, building on Ireland’s rich heritage in craftsmanship, innovation and creativity

Create a design culture and promote a better understanding of both design and the value of design in business and society

Expand Ireland’s design skills base, from primary level education upwards

increase the use of design as a source of innovation in Irish businesses, especially in the sectors identified as key growth areas for Ireland

Champion the use of good design in addressing Ireland’s societal challenges and increase the use of design by public bodies

Encourage the use of design in public procurement processes in order to drive innovation

A steering committee divided into four task forces drew up the paper, made up as follows:

Karen Hennessy, Design and Crafts Council (Chair)

Policy and Promotion Taskforce: Eugene Forde, DJEI; Karen Hennessy, DCCoI; Kathryn Meghen, RIAI; Michael Hanley, DCCoI; Susan Brindley, DCCoI

Research and Innovation Taskforce: Ali Grehan, Dublin City Council; Bill Kearney, IBM; John Tynan, DCCoI; Louise Allen, DCCoI; Stephen Hughes, Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise to Education Taskforce: Alex Milton, ID2015; Andrew Bradley, IDI; Annie Doona, IADT; Bernard Hanratty, NCAD; Brian McGee, DCCoI; Edmund Shanahan, CIFD; Greg Swift, LEO

Society, Culture and Collaboration Taskforce: Aileesh Carew, DCCoI; Elaine McDevitt, ICAD; Gerald M Craddock, NDA; Jim Duggan, VFX Ireland; Laura Magahy, MCO.

Additional members were Stephen Fagan, Animation Ireland, and Christopher Donnelly of IxDA

Photo: Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Karen Hennessy and Breege O’Donoghue (right)