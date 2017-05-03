Cork Airport Wants Help On Customer Feedback

03 May 2017 | 12.31 pm

Cork Airport is looking for a high-tech solution to capture real-time customer feedback, and has launched a competition among the local tech community to develop one.

The contest, created in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, will invite tenders under the Small Business Innovation Research initiative to identify and develop a smart and innovative real-time passenger feedback solution. Entrants will need to show the technical feasibility of the concept and its application to and suitability for Cork Airport.

The airport already has initiatives in place to capture passenger feedback, but there is none that delivers real-time information. As the airport expects to serve over 2.3 million passengers this year, management believes it is crucially important that passengers have the opportunity to provide detailed feedback so that any issues arising can be dealt with immediately.

Commercial manager Ciaran O’Connell said: “We are continuously looking at ways of improving the overall passenger experience at the airport by incorporating innovative solutions. We have been adapting new technologies in other areas of the airport and believe that we can find a new solution to address any challenges in the passenger’s journey.

“Up to now, any feedback from our passengers is delivered historically, usually 24 hours after the fact. Therefore, we may only become aware of an issue well after the passenger has gone and others may have also had a similar negative experience. With a real-time solution, any issues will be brought to our attention immediately and we will be able to fix the issue there and then.”

O’Connell will be representing Cork Airport at the ‘Built in Cork’ event in Republic of Work on Wednesday 10 May at 7.30pm, to officially launch the initiative. The Invitation to Tender document is now available on the state e-tenders website, www.etenders.gov.ie. The closing deadline for the competition is in June.