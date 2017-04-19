Core Media Makes The Case For Advertising

19 Apr 2017 | 12.58 pm

How effective and efficient is marketing communications in driving national economies and brands? Chris Sparks reviews the evidence in a substantial piece of new research

The advent of digital advertising has changed the way advertisers behave. Prompted by the exigencies of the post-financial crash economic downturns, advertising has become a lot more tactical and a lot less strategic. Long term marketing investment in brand building isn’t as high up the corporate agenda as it used to be, and this worries the big advertising agencies.

None more so that Core Media, Ireland’s largest communications group with turnover of €192m in 2015. Chief executive Alan Cox (pictured) notes that claims made by marketing professionals are treated with some scepticism at boardroom level. “Marketing is among the least understood drivers of corporate performance and, boards can be criticised for devaluing the role of marketing,” says Cox. “In our view, the responsibility for this situation rests with the marketing communications industry. The industry has not invested sufficiently in proving its case.”

To remedy this situation, Core Media and the Association of Advertisers in Ireland turned to economists Chris Johns and Jim Power to review the economic literature to demonstrate the contribution that advertising makes to national economies. Their findings have been published in a 192-page tome, Marketing Multiplied, along with Core Media case studies that make the case for advertising creativity and brand building.

“The book brings together many proof points that describe the effectiveness of marketing communications in driving growth for companies and brands,” says Barry Dooley, chief executive of the AAI. “Now more than ever, there is a requirement to ensure that the marketing ethos informs the boardroom agenda. It’s time for marketers to regain control.”

Controversial Subject

Economists have been typically been more concerned with the efficiency aspects of advertising rather than the impact on economic growth. Johns and Power say the literature is rich in examples of how efficiency is improved by advertising. The growth literature is less extensive but also significant, in their view.

According to Johns: “Advertising is certainly a controversial subject and over the years economists have often argued that it is wasteful, manipulative and anti-competitive. Our analysis discredits this inaccurate view. We surveyed all the significant literature around the world on this topic and the evidence is clear regarding the influence of advertising on economic growth: it is positive and large.

“Advertising has an important role to play in a market economy. It provides consumers with information; it improves consumer choice; it enables producers to increase sales, thereby boosting revenues, employment and overall economic activity; and it enhances competition and can erode excess profits by increasing competitive forces.”

Johns adds: “The purpose of advertising is to achieve growth and almost every euro invested in it is focused on that goal. This cannot be said of most other areas of economic investment. Advertising is a key engine of the economy and it should be stimulated by government policy rather than neglected or taxed.”

Marketing Takeaways

The Marketing Multiplied project has twin objectives. One is to persuade government and policy makers to take the advertising industry seriously. The other objective, not surprisingly, is to buttress the case for sustained advertising spend. Two thirds of the book, compiled by Core Media, address such issues as budget allocation, return on marketing investment, econometrics, emotional campaigns and creativity. These are the main takeaways:

Short-term marketing initiatives are less effective than long-term campaigns

Long-term campaigns (those that are evaluated over periods of longer than six months) are around three times more efficient than short-term campaigns. Short-term initiatives are more effective at driving transient sales effects but they deliver weak long-term growth. Businesses need to employ both techniques, but in the correct proportion.

Emotional campaigns produce considerably more powerful long-term business effects than rational campaigns

Rational campaigns enjoy an advantage in relation to short-term direct effects, but this advantage is temporary. Emotionally-based campaigns outperform rationally-based campaigns on every business measure. They are better at generating awareness, they are stronger at creating differentiation and they form more durable memories of brands in consumers’ minds.

Marketers need to strike the optimum balance between brand building and activation spends

On average, marketers should spend 60% of their budget on brand-building activity (long-term, broad reach, emotional) and 40% on sales activation (short-term, tightly targeted and information rich), to achieve maximum efficiency and maximum effectiveness.

Brand size has a significant influence on marketing effectiveness

The size of a brand has a major impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing communications. Brands with market shares of over 10% achieve circa two and a half times the level of share growth, for each point of extra share of voice, as compared with brands that have market shares of under 10%. Therefore, smaller brands need to over-invest, relative to their market share, to compete effectively.

Penetration is more effective than brand loyalty in building growth and profitability

Recruiting new customers is more profitable than trying to increase frequency of purchase. Compelling evidence supports the contention that loyalty programmes have little effect and, when they work, they do so by mainly recruiting new customers, not by reducing churn or by extracting more value from existing ones. Marketers should advertise to everyone in the market for their product, rather than focusing on a small segmented audience. Potential gains from customer acquisition dwarf the potential gains from retention.

Creativity has quantifiable influence on marketing effectiveness

Of all the factors that are within the marketer’s sphere of influence, creativity is the most important. Creatively-awarded campaigns are six times more efficient than non-awarded campaigns in growing market share. In recent years, there has been a significant move towards short-termism in marketing, coupled with a decline in investment levels. These factors have been directly responsible for halving the effectiveness of creativity in advertising.

Successful owned and earned media strategies are dependent on paid media

Brands using paid media typically grow three times faster than those that just rely on owned and earned media. However, paid media will only be at their most effective when combined with strong earned and owned strands. Very few campaigns generate strong effects without having paid media in place.

To understand how much to invest, scientific budget-setting techniques must be used

Econometrics uses systematic modelling to understand how all key variables impact sales. It generates response curves, which enable practitioners to forecast revenue and profit for different levels of investment in marketing communications. This in turn drives an optimisation tool, which calculates the impact of different budget levels and media combinations to arrive at the ideal level of investment for the campaign in question. Another reliable method is based on the relationship between share of voice (SOV) and share of market (SOM). When a brand s SOV is greater than its SOM, it is more likely to gain market share.

A commitment to marketing analytics significantly improves return on investment

Marketers must create a measurement culture within their organisations and every brand should budget for it. Investment in marketing analytics gives practitioners ongoing evidence-based guidance on how to ‘course correct’ their plans to build market share growth. The benefits can be enormous; an integrated analytics approach can free up between 15% and 20% of marketing spending.