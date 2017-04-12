Convention Centre In The Saddle For Big Bike Conference

12 Apr 2017 | 09.48 am

The Convention Centre Dublin will host the Velo-city conference series in June 2019, which is expected to attract 2,000 international participants and generate over €3m for the Irish economy.

The CCD worked with conference ambassadors Dublin Cycling Campaign to bring the conference to Dublin and were supported by Dublin City Council, Abbey Conference & Events and Dublin Convention Bureau.

The bid was led by Dublin City Council, with Dublin and Helsinki shortlisted as potential hosts for Velo-city 2019.

Dublin previously hosted Velo-city in 2005 and is the first city in the world to be awarded the conference twice. The theme for Velo-City 2019 is ‘Cycling for the Ages’, which will encourage cycling by people of all ages, as well as promoting the health, environmental, social and economic benefits of cycling. The theme will also show the evolution of cycling in Dublin through the ages and into the future.

Marcio Deslandes, Velo-city series director, said: “Dublin is a great example of a city moving towards a more livable, safe and active environment for its citizens.”

Paul Carnell, sales director of The CCD, added: “We are delighted to have been chosen to host the European Cyclists’ Federation’s Annual Global Cycling Summit in 2019.

“The CCD is one of Europe’s most environmentally-friendly venues and we constantly strive towards on-going improvement in our business practices. We are excited to be involved in this event, which fits so well with our commitment to long-term sustainability.”

Photo: (from left) Marcio Deslandes, the European Cycle Federation (ECF); Lord Mayor of Dublin, Brendan Carr; Lynda Reilly, Dublin Convention Bureau; Dublin City Council Manager Owen Keegan and Bernhard Ensink, ECF (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)