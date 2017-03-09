Convention Bureau Talks Up Cork

09 Mar 2017 | 11.24 am

Twenty business conferences have been confirmed for Cork this year, according to the Cork Convention Bureau, securing €12m for the local economy, a significant increase on last year.

Business tourism was the theme of a morning event hosted by the Bureau and by Fáilte Ireland, showcasing the importance of business tourism and recognising that Cork is the top performing region outside Dublin for attracting international conferences and events.

Ciara Gallagher, head of business tourism and events with Fáilte Ireland, highlighted ambitious plans for attracting business tourists to Ireland this year, and outlined how Cork is leading the way at a regional level.

“Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Meet in Ireland’ initiative is designed to support and mentor conference ambassadors as they bid for and host international conferences,” said Gallagher. “We are delighted that 8,000 delegates attended international conferences in Cork in 2016.”

Cork Convention Bureau brings together Cork City Council, Cork County Council, the Irish Hotel Federation Cork, Meet In Ireland, Cork Airport and Cork Chamber.

Chairman Séamus Heaney said: “It’s important to note that one business tourist is worth three times more, in revenue terms, than a leisure tourist. A recent survey found that the economic value of a business tourist was approximately €1,600 per delegate in 2016, up from €1,500 in 2015.”

Photo: Kevin Cullinane (left) of Cork Airport with Ciara Gallagher and Seamus Heaney. (Pic: Darragh Kane)