What Content Has Most Traction On LinkedIn?

18 Aug 2017 | 03.16 pm

LinkedIn has identified the articles posted by members through Q2 2017 that attracted the largest readership.

In Q1 the top article on LinkedIn was a sales-oriented post: “The Best Answer I’ve Ever Heard to ‘Sell Me This Pen’” by Dailius R. Wilson. In Q2 topping the list was a similar article, Best Answer to ‘Sell Me This Pen’ I Have Ever Seen by Girish Amanapu.

Best Answer to “Sell Me This Pen” I Have Ever Seen — Girish Amanapu

16 Things Your Successful Friends Have Given Up — Tim Denning

Loyal Employees Are Worth Much More Than Their Weight in Gold — Oleg Vishnepolsky

Never Trust a Manager Who Does These Five Things — Liz Ryan

Elon Musk Sent an Extraordinary Email to Employees — and Taught a Major Lesson in Leadership — Justin Bariso

Small Business Topics

LinkedIn’s data indicates that small business owners in America engaged with articles on the platform that showed them how to make their businesses stronger. The top articles that engaged small business owners on LinkedIn included advice on leadership, productivity, career management, reaching millennials, and venture capital funding. The content that small business owners were engaging with, more often than not, came from businesses rather than from individuals.

Are You Sabotaging Your Career by Being Perceived as a Doer and Not a Leader? — Comcast Business

What It Takes to Get Funded by a Tier 1 VC Firm in the Valley — Bryant Hayward

VC Nation: The Most Active Tech Venture Capital Firm in Each US State — CBInsights

What Does It Take to Achieve Quality — Athena Health

Find a Supplier — Gov.UK

With $25 Million From Sequoia, Greylock, Crew Wants To Be The Slack For Truly Mobile Workers — Miguel Helft

Ben Casnocha and Erik Torenberg Are Raising a $50M Investment Fund — Ryan Lawler

Walmart’s e-Commerce Binge is One Big Silicon Valley Bailout — Jake Anderson-Bialis

With Daughter at Side, Manny Medina Launches His Next Tech Venture in S. Fla. — Debora Lima

Understanding the Real Millennials: Facts and Figures — USPS Delivers

Top Topics

The topic of Retail made the top 10 in the second quarter, most likely due to a combination of a retail slump gathering steam and Amazon’s headline-grabbing acquisition of Whole Foods. Leadership and Management were the top two topics through Q2, the same as in Q1.

• Leadership

• Management

• Business

• Sales

• Startups

• Interviewing

• Finance

• Marketing

• Retail

• Recruiting