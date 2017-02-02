Container Trains Take The New Silk Road

02 Feb 2017 | 08.38 am

The New Silk Road is becoming a reality, slowly but surely, if the latest service from logistics experts Militzer & Münch is anything to go by — a container train connecting the Chinese city of Xuzhou to Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan.

The container block train travels the 4,239 kilometres between Xuzhou and Tashkent due to increasing demand for transport and logistics facilities stirred by the Chinese government’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative to promote trade.

In January, the first and second of three block trains for an industrial project in Uzbekistan left China. On board the trains were 20-foot-containers carrying steel coils. The cargo consisted of 92 containers with a total cargo weight of 2,500 tons per block train.

The third block train will depart later in February. Each shipment takes just 10 to 12 days, in cooperation with Militzer & Münch’s sister company, InterRail.

As a transit region between China and Europe, Central Asia now plays a significant role. The logistics group recently acquired a new management team in its China operation, headed by Glenn Bai, and operates from seven branch offices in the Asian state.

“It is our target to expand the presence of Militzer & Münch in China and Central Asia. For 2017, we are planning to strengthen our project segment as well as to develop traffic to such countries as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan,” said Bai

Militzer & Münch China also aims to increase its traffic to Iran. “We will profit from the chances the One Belt One Road initiative offers us in order to fully benefit from the potential of this highly promising market,” added Bai.

The company already offers rail freight groupage services between China and Germany, travelling 11,000 kilometres between Yiwu and Duisburg. The transit via Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, and Poland to Duisburg takes 14 to 16 days. There the goods are unloaded and consolidated for onward distribution.

Apart from the groupage service, Militzer & Münch also transports full container loads by rail from China to Europe at a rate of ten departures per week, which include door-to-door logistics and customs clearance.

The Swiss-based Militzer & Münch Group employs 2,000 staff at 100 locations in around 30 countries.