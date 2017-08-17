Consumer Confidence Continues To Rise

17 Aug 2017 | 09.29 am

Consumer confidence in Ireland has hit its highest level since the recession and is now the fourth most confident country in Europe, according to a new survey.

The finding comes in the latest Nielsen global survey of consumer confidence and spending intentions. Ireland’s consumer confidence index score – which measures attitudes each quarter on topics including personal finances and job prospects – hit 102 in the second quarter of 2017, up two points from Q4 2016, and its highest level since Q4 2007, when it stood at 108.

A score over 100 indicates degrees of optimism, while below 100 indicates degrees of pessimism.

The Nielsen global survey polls more than 30,000 online consumers in 63 countries throughout Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa and North America.

In Europe, only Denmark, Turkey and Germany are more confident than Ireland, based on Nielsen’s findings. Other trends among Irish respondents to the survey show that

• ‘Feeling positive about personal finances’ hit its highest level since the recession (58%);

• ‘Feeling positive about job prospects’ stayed at its highest level since the recession (58%) – the fifth highest in Europe;

• ‘Feeling now is a good time to make purchases’ stood at 44%, its second highest level since the recession

• Those who said they changed spending habits to save money stood at 67%

• Those who switched to cheaper grocery brands to save money – an activity often regarded as a barometer of consumer sentiment and behaviour – hit its second lowest level since the recession (35%).

Matt Clark, Nielsen’s commercial director in Ireland, said that increasing consumer confidence has been a continuing trend in Ireland over the last few years due to a steady improvement in the Irish economic situation.

“This increase in confidence has translated to consumers spending more on groceries, driving both volume and value growth in the sector, which is good news for Irish manufacturers and retailers,” he added.

The global consumer confidence index as measured by Nielsen stands two points above Ireland at 104, while Europe’s is 85. Irish confidence overtook the UK’s (which now stands at 99) for the first time in nearly nine years.