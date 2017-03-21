Construction Starts For Liberties Distillery

21 Mar 2017 | 11.32 am

Construction work has begun at the Dublin Liberties Distillery site on Old Mill Street to create a new €15m visitor centre and distillery which will create 19 permanent jobs once commissioned.

According to the company, the redevelopment of the 300-year-old historic building will conserve the original architecture, while combining traditional distillation practices with the latest technology. The project will make use of a natural spring water source on site, to be used in the distilling process. The distillery and visitor centre will open in late spring 2018.

General manager and master distiller Darryl McNally said: “Our team is working extremely hard on the new distillery and visitor centre and we are delighted that construction is under way. Our goal is for The Dublin Liberties Distillery to become one of the leading whiskey producers in Ireland.

“We are building a world class distillery in the heart of Dublin with a visitor experience like no other. It will perfectly complement all the other developments in what is fast becoming the most exciting part of Dublin.

“The new distillery will provide a home for our collection of established Irish whiskey brands, including The Dubliner and The Dublin Liberties, which are on sale in over 30 international markets from the USA to Australia.”

SSA Architects will oversee design and construction of the new distillery and visitor centre. The Old Mill Street building, a former mill and tannery, will be redeveloped to retain the original historical architecture, preserving the original frontage of the building. During construction, 50 people will be employed on the project.

SSA director Shane Santry said: “The building is an important piece of the industrial historical fabric of The Liberties, having formerly been a mill and tannery. While there is no conservation order on the building we felt that it was important to conserve the history and spirit of the Liberties, while creating a feature that really stands out. Walking through the doors of the new distillery and visitor centre, we want people to get a real sense of what has come before, which will make the experience very special.”

The business is owned by the Quintessential Brands Group’s local subsidiary, which also controls First Ireland Spirits and drinks producers in the UK and France.

Photo: General manager Darryl McNally and marketing director Sinead O’Frighil. (Pic: Conor McCabe)