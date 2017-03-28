Confidence Slides In Shipping And Logistics

28 Mar 2017 | 11.43 am

Confidence in the logistics and shipping sectors in Ireland is taking a hit thanks to Brexit, customer price and wage pressures, according to a survey published this week.

The Ireland Logistics & Supply Chain Confidence Index was commissioned by CBRE and KPMG, while research agency Analytica conducted the survey of more than 50 senior executives in the logistics and shipping sectors.

The survey found that confidence among logistics operators and shippers in the Irish market is down year-on-year as a result of economic uncertainty, with the index coming in at 60.4 compared with 72.7 in 2016.

Half of the respondents to the survey said that they are more confident about business conditions in the logistics and supply chain sector than they were 12 months previous, down 16% on last year. The number of respondents who said that conditions were ‘somewhat more difficult’ compared with 12 months ago was up 10% year-on-year.

Around 46% of respondents expect business conditions to be more difficult over the coming 12 months, with logistics operators in general being more pessimistic this year. Despite this, 80% of overall respondents expect turnover to increase in the next year, although this is down 8% on the last survey’s findings.

Other survey results showed that

• Almost 58% of respondents expected increased profitability over the next 12 months.

• More than 55% of respondents in the logistics sector expect to increase headcount in their organisations in the next 12 months, compared to 36% of shippers.

• Almost 20% of respondents said they were more positively disposed towards the Eircode postcode system than they were 12 months ago.

• More than 87% of respondents say that Ireland is either ‘average’ or ‘better than average’ in terms of investment attractiveness compared with other EU countries.

• Over 81% of respondents plan to introduce some form of new innovation to their business over the next 12 months, with 24% of them looking to invest in big data and analytics in 2017.

Some 18% of respondents to the survey respectively said that economic conditions and Brexit uncertainty were the biggest challenges facing their business in 2017. Other concerns that ranked highly in this year’s survey included customer price pressures and reducing costs, as well as employee wage pressures.

Regarding Brexit, cited fears among respondents included concerns about a recession, financial cost increases, the introduction of trade tariffs and foreign currency trading. Some 78% of respondents said that they have undertaken activity in their companies in direct response to the Brexit issue, with 37% of those saying they have completed background research on the issue, a further 33% saying they have had informal discussions with customers, service providers and/or trade organisations while 30% say they have set up internal discussion/working groups.

Commenting on the report, Garrett McClean, executive director and head of industrial and logistics at CBRE in Ireland, said: “Concerns such as last June’s unexpected Brexit referendum result and the election of a new President in the United States have exercised the minds of respondents to this year’s survey and it is no surprise that there has been a deterioration in overall confidence in the sector year-on-year, considering the more uncertain backdrop.”

The guest speaker at the launch event was Pamela Quinn, MD of Kuehne & Nagle and 2017 Image Magazine Businesswoman of the Year.

Photo: Garrett McClean (left) CBRE; Pamela Quinn, Kuehne & Nagle; and Fionn Uibh Eachach, KPMG Ireland (Pic: Jason Clarke)