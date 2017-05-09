Competition Specialist Dorit McCann Joins Beauchamps

09 May 2017 | 12.45 pm

Law firm Beauchamps has announced the appointment of top ranked lawyer Dorit McCann as a partner and head of the firm’s EU, Competition & Procurement division.

McCann specialises in procurement, competition and regulatory law and has extensive knowledge and experience in advising clients in these areas. She advises clients on an all-island basis as a qualified solicitor in Ireland, England & Wales and Northern Ireland. She joins Beauchamps from Belfast law firm Carson McDowell, and McCann previously spend nearly nine years with A&L Goodbody.

McCann’s areas of expertise include the competition law implications of commercial contracts and mergers, cartels, abuse of a dominant position, compliance and enforcement issues (including dawn raids and leniency programmes), market investigations, State aid issues as well as complaints to competition authorities.

She also advises clients on the design and implementation of competition compliance programmes specifically tailored to their business, including extensive training to board members and employees of the business.

John White, Managing Partner of Beauchamps, commented: “This is a significant hire for the firm as we approach new challenges post the Brexit vote. Dorit is a first class lawyer from a technical perspective and a strong communicator.”

According to White, Beauchamps has been growing its partnership and staff over the past 24 months to support its expanding portfolio of clients. This announcement follows the addition of five new partners during 2016.

Photo: Dorit McCann and John White