Company Profile: The Reputations Agency

05 May 2017 | 10.48 am

Sponsored Content

The Reputations Agency is a leading expert in reputation management, delivering smart strategies and implementing innovative ideas with a single-minded focus. It tells brand stories and manages the reputations of some of the world’s biggest brands

CORPORATE AND FINANCIAL PR

Led by Deputy MD Niall Quinn, the Corporate PR team added to its client roster, senior team and award wins during the year. Client acquisitions included Lisney, An Post, European Recycling Platform and NALA, while Paul McSharry, former MD of FTI Consulting, and Deirdre Smith, who joined from Fianna Fáil, were welcomed to the team.

Work on Employer Brand strategies, to support clients in both retaining and attracting talent, continues to grow. Recent campaigns included a Health & Wellness campaign with Lidl, which won Best Corporate Communications Campaign in the 2016 PR Awards and was shortlisted for a major European PR award.

The agency’s specialist Sustainability and CSR service area is spearheaded by Catherine Walsh. Well connected with businesses across the country, the agency’s Managing Director, Niamh Boyle (pictured below), was elected President of Chambers Ireland, Ireland’s largest business network.

REPUTATION MATTERS

The Reputation Management practice under Niamh Boyle’s leadership continues to grow its client portfolio and evolve its advisory services. Its 20-strong client portfolio added Allianz, Fáilte Ireland, Littlewoods and IDA Ireland, and a Reputation Leaders Network was introduced bringing together senior EMEA leaders to advance the practice of corporate reputation.

Network members gained access to meetings in Boston, London, Dublin and Copenhagen, where they shared experiences, case studies and insight, while also benefiting from advice and expertise provided by The Reputations Agency and its international partner, Reputation Institute.

TRA BRANDS: CONSUMER PR AND SPONSORSHIP

The last 12 months have been hugely successful for the team at TRA Brands, the consumer brand and sponsorship practice at The Reputations Agency. Awards, new team members and new clients were amongst the highlights.

The team, which is led by Sarah Brewer and Suzie O’Dea, currently handles some of Ireland’s biggest brands and companies, including SuperValu, Bacardi, Bord Na Móna, Mazda, Swatch, An Post, IAPI and Kerry Foods brands.

Over the past year, the consumer and sponsorship practice has experienced significant growth, with several high-profile new business wins, including KAYAK, eir, Meteor, Sony PlayStation, Uniphar and Green Cola. New senior appointments include Anne Browning as Account Director and Rebecca Lawless as Senior Account Manager.

TRA Brands recently appointed Gareth Field (pictured above) as Head of Sponsorship, where he will handle all the agency’s sponsorship clients and continue to develop the agency’s service offering. Gareth joins from Lifestyle Sports and has over 10 years’ experience working with agencies in London on consumer brand and sports sponsorship.

Services that TRA Brands offer to clients include brand strategy, consumer PR, digital content, social media, influencer marketing, experiential and sponsorship consultancy and activation. TRA Brands’ work for SuperValu won Best Consumer PR campaign at the 2016 PR Awards, and the team has been shortlisted in the PR category at the AIM Awards 2017.

AGENCY NEWS

New business wins included the mandate to provide a full-service PR offering to the eir Group. Adding to an already highly experienced team and achieving the Consultancy Management Standard saw The Reputations Agency lead the way again in Ireland’s PR industry.