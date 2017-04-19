CMS Distribution Turnover Up 80% To €385m

19 Apr 2017 | 02.42 pm

Storit Ltd, the holding company for tech products distributor CMS Distribution, increased turnover by 82% in 2016 €385m, according to the company. Pre-tax profit more than doubled to €12m

The revenue and profit growth came partly via acquisitions, as well as organic growth, as CMS Distribution acquired Widget Investments in April 2016. The group also bought a majority stake in Newgen Distribution, a Swedish based distributor serving the Scandinavian market, and TNS Connect, a distributor of emerging technologies and accessories, based in Ireland and operating in the UK, Europe, Australia and China.

CMS Distribution also opened a branch in Madrid to serve the Iberian market.

Chief executive Frank Salmon (pictured) said: “We are delighted with the results, which showed growth across all areas of the business. Our enterprise business continued to outpace the market, driving strong growth in security, information management, storage and open source technologies, along with our retail channels, which also delivered high growth.

“As our customers continue to deliver innovation around digital transformation, the business portfolio continues to drive change and open doors to new thriving markets. We continue to invest in systems and customer opportunities that will drive growth and sustained value into the future, as we continue to roll out our business model in new territories.”

Established in 1988, CMS Distribution is a trade only supplier, selling to over 2,000 business to business and business to consumer partners. The company employs 350 people in six locations in the UK and Ireland, plus offices in the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Australia and China.