Close Brothers Sets Up Shop On Cork’s South Mall

12 Apr 2017 | 05.00 pm

Finance company Close Brothers Commercial Finance has opened a new office in Cork as part of its continued expansion in Ireland, specialising in asset finance, invoice finance and asset-based lending.

The office is at IFG House on the South Mall, and will house a team which the company says “will be enabling businesses to access alternative sources of funding” and will make “fast decisions for Irish SMEs”.

Regional director Stephen McCarthy said: “We are delighted to move into our new office in the centre of Cork city, where SMEs across all sectors warrant a serious alternative funding provider. Timeless values and modern thinking has been the cornerstone of Close Brothers’ success since 1878, and our team of funding experts is delighted to continue this tradition at a local level in Cork. Close Brothers Commercial Finance is leading the way in providing fast decisions, flexible funding and easier access to more working capital for all SMEs.”

The company recently attracted over 200 guests from Cork’s business sector to an evening seminar on Brexit, addressing the challenges facing local businesses and the impact of Brexit on Irish SMEs. Close Brothers Commercial Finance is a part of Close Brothers Group Plc, which employs over 2,500 people, mostly in the UK. CBCF also has offices in Dublin, Galway and Belfast.

Photo (l-r): Chris Guilfoyle, Willie John Manley and Stephen McCarthy