Clonmel To Get Free Virgin Media WiFi

21 Jul 2017 | 12.47 pm

Virgin Media is to bring free WiFi to Clonmel as part of its digital upgrade programme.

The gesture is an element in Virgin Media’s network expansion, which will provide new digital services for customers in Clonmel. The Virgin Media initiative has already benefited other towns across Ireland, including Drogheda, Enniscorthy, Gorey, Tullamore, Kildare and Greystones, where people can access free public WiFi from the company.

In Clonmel, the free internet connectivity will be made available by Virgin Media in the town centre, covering the zone between Gladstone Street, O’Connell Street, Mitchell Street and Sarsfield Street.

During June, Kildare town recorded over 4,500 people using Virgin’s free WiFi service – downloading 1,200 gigabytes of data (1.2 Terabytes). That would be the equivalent of more than 720 hours of video a month, or over two billion tweets on Twitter.

In a parallel move to the free WiFi, Virgin Media said that Clonmel’s analogue television service is also being replaced by a digital signal. “Our message is simple — broadband matters,” said Paul Farrell, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from other local communities throughout Ireland where we have deployed free public WiFi. Virgin Media customers are experiencing what real superfast broadband has to offer, which is important, as the demand to connect, download and play continues to grow dramatically in Irish households.”

David Shanahan, CEO of Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the move by Virgin Media. “We are in the middle of a remarkable transformation in Ireland’s digital landscape. Virgin Media’s overall investment programme will play an important role in ensuring that our town is fully equipped to meet the challenges of the digital age in which we live,” he said.

Photo: Séamus Callanan (left), Tipperary senior hurler, and Paul Farrell, VP of commercial, Virgin Media