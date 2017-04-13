13 Apr 2017 | 09.35 am
Clearpower A Winner At SEAI Energy Show
The event showcased a range of sustainable energy solutions
13 Apr 2017 | 09.35 am
Clearpower, a Tallaght-based bioenergy supplier, took top prize in the recent Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Show, winning the ‘Product of Show’ award for its Forest to Heat biomass system.
The SEAI Energy Show took place in the RDS last week, attracting 4,600 attendees to explore a range of sustainable energy solutions. Clearpower was adjudged to have the best product on show with its biomass system, which is already in use in a number of hotels and interiors retailers in Ireland.
Clearpower specialises in biomass solutions producing heat and electricity from wood chip and wood pellets. The company says that its Forest to Heat system is designed, supplied, managed and controlled to guarantee optimum performance of both the biomass product and the boiler system. It is also fully customisable for commercial use.
Other winners in the SEAI Energy Show included Unipipe, a Wicklow company that is a specialist distributor of underfloor heating and renewable low-energy heating systems.
The company is now a distributor for Smartflower, a novel self-contained solar PV system developed in Austria. The device unfurls like a flower or hand fan and can track the sun for maximum efficiency.
‘Best Product of the Future’ went to Zappi for its electric vehicle smart charger. The device enables users to charge their car using surplus energy generated through micro solar PV or wind. It also integrates with the energy demand of a property, giving useful information on energy use.
SEAI also took the opportunity at the event to launch a new report outlining the potential in the solar PV market. The report calculates that Ireland is well placed to capture over €200m annually of the fast -rowing power generation sector.
The cost of solar panels has dropped by 80% since 2009, the report notes. In the same period, solar PV has become the fastest growing power generation technology worldwide.
Said SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon: “The market is beginning to grow in Ireland, with over 4,000 homes already opting for solar PV as the most cost-effective way to meet building regulations.
“As system costs have come down, Ireland has also seen an increase in the uptake of solar PV on commercial and public sector rooftops as a means of lowering energy bills.
“Against the backdrop of the recently published draft ‘National Mitigation Plan’, renewable technologies such as solar PV have an important role in reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, and PV is one of the technologies being examined in the context of a future renewable electricity support scheme.”
The full list of winners at the SEAI Energy Show runs as follows:
Overall Winner
Clearpower
Forest to Heat System
Best Energy Efficient Product
Commended
Saturn Heating
Navien NPE standard tankless water heater
Highly Commended
Origen Energy
EC Power XR20 CHP
Highly Commended
Heat Merchants
Panasonic Aquarea All-in-one Heat Pump
Winner
Ecological Building Systems
Diasen Diathonite Evolution Thermal Plaster System
Best Innovative Product
Commended
Crystal Air PCM
Thermal Energy Storage Using Phase-change Material
Highly Commended
Airpacks Ltd T/A KORE
KORE Passive Foundation System
Winner
Unipipe
Smartflower — self-contained Solar PV System
Best Renewable Product
Commended
Green Energy Wind
ROME — Hybrid Wind and Solar Powered Generator
Highly Commended
Heat Merchants
Panasonic Aquarea All-in-One Heat Pump
Winner
Alchemy Utilities
ArborElectroGen45 Heating System
Best Services Provider
Highly Commended
METAC
Full Suite of Energy-related Training Courses
Highly Commended
Ecological Building Systems
Low-energy Retrofits Course
Winner
Clearpower
Forest to Heat System
Best Product of the Future
Highly Commended
Alchemy Utilities
Alchemy TD — Biogas System that Uses Dry Digestion Process
Winner
MyEnergi
Zappi — Electric Vehicle Charger
Best Lighting Product
Winner
Litho Circuits
MPG — IE Range of Street Lamps
Photo: Majella Kelleher, SEAI, and Anthony Mulligan, Clearpower (Pic:Naoise Culhane)