Clearpower A Winner At SEAI Energy Show

13 Apr 2017 | 09.35 am

Clearpower, a Tallaght-based bioenergy supplier, took top prize in the recent Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Show, winning the ‘Product of Show’ award for its Forest to Heat biomass system.

The SEAI Energy Show took place in the RDS last week, attracting 4,600 attendees to explore a range of sustainable energy solutions. Clearpower was adjudged to have the best product on show with its biomass system, which is already in use in a number of hotels and interiors retailers in Ireland.

Clearpower specialises in biomass solutions producing heat and electricity from wood chip and wood pellets. The company says that its Forest to Heat system is designed, supplied, managed and controlled to guarantee optimum performance of both the biomass product and the boiler system. It is also fully customisable for commercial use.

Other winners in the SEAI Energy Show included Unipipe, a Wicklow company that is a specialist distributor of underfloor heating and renewable low-energy heating systems.

The company is now a distributor for Smartflower, a novel self-contained solar PV system developed in Austria. The device unfurls like a flower or hand fan and can track the sun for maximum efficiency.

‘Best Product of the Future’ went to Zappi for its electric vehicle smart charger. The device enables users to charge their car using surplus energy generated through micro solar PV or wind. It also integrates with the energy demand of a property, giving useful information on energy use.

SEAI also took the opportunity at the event to launch a new report outlining the potential in the solar PV market. The report calculates that Ireland is well placed to capture over €200m annually of the fast -rowing power generation sector.

The cost of solar panels has dropped by 80% since 2009, the report notes. In the same period, solar PV has become the fastest growing power generation technology worldwide.

Said SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon: “The market is beginning to grow in Ireland, with over 4,000 homes already opting for solar PV as the most cost-effective way to meet building regulations.

“As system costs have come down, Ireland has also seen an increase in the uptake of solar PV on commercial and public sector rooftops as a means of lowering energy bills.

“Against the backdrop of the recently published draft ‘National Mitigation Plan’, renewable technologies such as solar PV have an important role in reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, and PV is one of the technologies being examined in the context of a future renewable electricity support scheme.”

The full list of winners at the SEAI Energy Show runs as follows:

Overall Winner

Clearpower

Forest to Heat System

Best Energy Efficient Product

Commended

Saturn Heating

Navien NPE standard tankless water heater

Highly Commended

Origen Energy

EC Power XR20 CHP

Highly Commended

Heat Merchants

Panasonic Aquarea All-in-one Heat Pump

Winner

Ecological Building Systems

Diasen Diathonite Evolution Thermal Plaster System

Best Innovative Product

Commended

Crystal Air PCM

Thermal Energy Storage Using Phase-change Material

Highly Commended

Airpacks Ltd T/A KORE

KORE Passive Foundation System

Winner

Unipipe

Smartflower — self-contained Solar PV System

Best Renewable Product

Commended

Green Energy Wind

ROME — Hybrid Wind and Solar Powered Generator

Highly Commended

Heat Merchants

Panasonic Aquarea All-in-One Heat Pump

Winner

Alchemy Utilities

ArborElectroGen45 Heating System

Best Services Provider

Highly Commended

METAC

Full Suite of Energy-related Training Courses

Highly Commended

Ecological Building Systems

Low-energy Retrofits Course

Winner

Clearpower

Forest to Heat System

Best Product of the Future

Highly Commended

Alchemy Utilities

Alchemy TD — Biogas System that Uses Dry Digestion Process

Winner

MyEnergi

Zappi — Electric Vehicle Charger

Best Lighting Product

Winner

Litho Circuits

MPG — IE Range of Street Lamps

Photo: Majella Kelleher, SEAI, and Anthony Mulligan, Clearpower (Pic:Naoise Culhane)