Clavis Insight Ramps Up In China

22 Aug 2017 | 11.40 am

Clavis Insight, a company specialising in e-commerce intelligence and online retail analytics, is expanding its team in China and the Asia Pacific region to 45 people over the next year, following three years of involvement in the Chinese online retail market.

The new jobs include roles in sales, marketing, professional services and operations, doubling the company’s workforce in the region. Clavis says its success in the Chinese market is based on the power of the framework it has developed, called 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence, which organises and prioritises e-commerce analytics, and “actions to drive online channel success for brands”.

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Boston, London, Paris and Shanghai, Clavis Insight recently made two appointments to its leadership team, Marc Concannon as chief technology officer (CTO) and Michael Black (pictured) as chief financial officer (CFO).

Black is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years experience in high-growth technology businesses, including BCO Technologies, where he was CFO and managing director, and telecoms software firm Aepona, which Intel acquired in 2013.

Concannon’s core focus has been on creating SaaS-based products, with a specific background in big data, where ingesting and processing terabytes of data and billions of events a day is the norm. His previous roles included director of products for NASDAQ-listed Rapid7 and vice president of platform for Logentries.

Growth Trajectory

Both appointments are aimed at supporting and powering the planned expansion. Chief executive Garry Moroney said: “The addition of Michael and Marc to the management team comes at an important juncture for the company’s growth trajectory. They both bring substantial experience to their roles, which will benefit Clavis and our customers as we continue to expand our eCommerce intelligence products and services globally.”

The company’s Shanghai office is the Asia Pacific head office, supporting customers from China through Korea, and Japan to South East Asia and Australia. There, the team developed high frequency e-commerce store monitoring and analytics, designed to monitor periodic online shopping events such as Alibaba’s Singles Day (‘11.11’) and JD.com’s June 18 (‘6.18’). The platform has since been used during Black Friday/Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day events elsewhere.

Moroney added: “China’s e-commerce market continues to grow from strength to strength. Our experience in China and the wider Asia Pacific region helps fuel our continued innovation, allowing us to maintain our market leading position, as we provide brand manufacturers around the world with all the information they need to beat the competition and succeed in the fast-growing digital channel.”

Operating company Clavis Technology Ltd booked a loss of €6m in 2015, bringing accumulated losses to €19.7m. Equity invested in the venture in December 2015 exceeded €29m and the company had €12.3m cash at year-end.